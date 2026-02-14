Duke Running Back Could Be ACC’s Biggest Breakout

The Duke football program still has reason to believe it can be competitive in the ACC in 2026 despite going through likely the most chaotic offseason of any team in college football. After securing its first ACC Championship since 1989 this past season, the Blue Devils' roster will look vastly different come kickoff next fall.

As most fans know at this point, the Blue Devils lost star quarterback Darian Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate to the NCAA Transfer Portal at the very last second. Both players publicly announced their returns to Durham beforehand, yet elected to depart anyway.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Both Mensah and Barkate later committed to Miami after Mensah's legal battle with Duke was resolved outside of court.

The Blue Devils might have entered the 2026 season regarded as the best offensive unit in the ACC before Mensah and Barkate elected to take their talents elsewhere. However, one of Manny Diaz's top offensive pieces from a season ago will be back with the program in 2026, and has a chance to be the biggest breakout candidate in the ACC.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Nate Sheppard Could Burst Onto the Scene in 2026

Out of Duke's three best offensive weapons that announced their returns to the program, running back Nate Sheppard ended up being the only one who held to that announcement.

In some sense, Sheppard has already broken onto the scene. Entering Duke as a 3-star freshman in 2025, he began the campaign at the bottom of the depth chart. But it didn't take long for the Louisiana native to become the bell cow back for Diaz and Co.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball after a catch while defended by Virginia Cavaliers safety Devin Neal (27) during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After logging five carries in each of the Blue Devils' first three games of the season, he generated double-digit carries in all of Duke's remaining games, including four or more carries in each of the team's final four games of the year.

Sheppard Didn’t Need Much Time Establishing Himself

The 5'10", 195-pound back finished his rookie year with 200 carries for 1,132 yards and 11 touchdowns on 5.7 average yards per carry. He finished second in the ACC in rushing yards, fourth in average rushing yards per game (80.9), and fifth in rushing touchdowns.

He quickly emerged as one of the most productive freshmen in the nation and is entering the 2026 season as one of the best running backs in the entire ACC.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Sheppard may have already broken onto the scene as a rookie in 2025, but more could be in store for the star-studded back.

