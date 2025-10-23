Why the Transfer Portal Has Been Key for Duke
The Duke Blue Devils have reconstructed their roster through the recruitment pool, but the most impactful avenue the program has taken to turn around the landscape of the football team has been the transfer portal.
Because of NIL and donors willing to pay for collegiate athletes, the transfer portal has never been as active as it has ever been in recent years.
It's a cruel and unfair practice for athletes to transfer from one college to another, but coaches must utilize it to their advantage if they want to compete for national championships.
With that being said, here are a couple of the most impactful transfers for Duke's football program this season. Which players have made the most impact since arriving in Durham, North Carolina?
Darian Mensah
The sophomore quarterback has been one of the most monumental transfers this season, let alone his impact on Duke.
Since transferring to Duke, Mensah has transformed the Blue Devils into a dark horse competitor in the ACC. If the Blue Devils can recover and pave their way to the conference championship game, earning a bid to the College Football Playoff, they are a team no one wants to face in December and January.
In terms of ranks within the Power 4 among eligible quarterbacks, Mensah ranks third in passing yards with 2,211 and 14th in passing touchdowns with 17.
His production speaks louder when compared to all players in the marquee conferences (Big 12, Big 10, SEC, and ACC).
Cooper Barkate
The arrivals of Mensah and Barkate have elevated this offense to levels it has not seen in program history.
The former Harvard wideout is not only a veteran pass-catching option, but he is also a player who can dominate against elite coverage.
Similar to Mensah, Barkate's production and impact have flown under the radar based on the fact that he plays at a smaller program.
However, the senior wide receiver ranks 12th among all Power 4 receivers in yards with 647 through seven games.
Every quarterback and team needs a player they can depend on in adverse and crucial situations, which Barkate has proven to be time and time again.
This was especially apparent when Barkate exploded for 172 yards on 13 receptions against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.
It's been over half the season, and people still do not fully realize how impactful these two players have been for their respective teams.
