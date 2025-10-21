Blue Devil Country

Star Duke Player Could be Darkhorse NFL Draft Pick

With the NFL Draft always a storyline, which Duke player is a dark horse in the upcoming draft class

Logan Lazarczyk

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the warmups of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the warmups of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
To say the 2026 quarterback draft class has been underwhelming this season would be an understatement.

Signal callers such as Drew Allar (out for the season), Arch Manning, Cade Klubnik, among others, have played themselves out of first-round consideration for the time being.

Aug 11, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A New York Giants fan wears a half Giants half Duke University football helmet with New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) number on it during their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Because of this, multiple quarterbacks that were not considered realistic draft prospects before the season have risen to the top of draft boards.

One quarterback, who continues to fly under the radar and may end up declaring for the NFL Draft in 2027, is Duke's signal caller, Darian Mensah.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Why Mensah

CBS Sports' Blake Brockermeyer, who scouts college football players, compiled a list of the top 150 players this season.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Mensah was one of the players listed and was ranked within the top 40 of the discussion. Brockermeyer has been impressed with Mensah and what he has been able to demonstrate through the first half of the season.

  • "Big-time talent who looks even better this year under [offensive coordinator] Jonny Brewer. Accurate passer with a big arm capable of hitting the entire field. Playing man-to-man coverage against him is risky - he will find advantageous matchups and exploit the defense."
Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs out of the pocket in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

All of these attributes that Brockermeyer correlates with Mensah are prime characteristics of a starting NFL quarterback.

Mensah is capable of utilizing his mobility as a weapon, but he refuses to rely on his feet as a primary source of production.

Instead, Mensah takes advantage of his elusiveness to navigate the pocket and evade pressure when needed.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws on the run against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

That willingness to keep his eyes down the field, while staying on the move, emulates some of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

What makes the sophomore quarterback so intriguing as a potential draft prospect in the near future is his ability to deliver the ball accurately. This season, the former Tulane quarterback has completed 70.3% of his passes, while attempting 8.9 yards per attempt. In addition, Mensah has thrown for 17 touchdowns compared to two interceptions, which is a TD-INT ratio of 8:1.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball during the first quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Also, it's important to realize that the transfer quarterback has accomplished all of this without notable NFL talent around him, like other signal callers around the country. Similar to his competition compared to last season, Mensah has elevated his play.

This could be a premature conversation, but the eye test shows how special Mensah can be if he continues in his development. If he stays another year in college and ends up declaring for the 2027 NFL Draft, his stock could be even higher at that point.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs out of the pocket in the first quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

