New Freshmen Rankings Include Rising Duke Star
The Duke Blue Devils football team is on a bye week. They are looking to regroup after their tough loss last weekend. This gives them time to fix the issues they faced in their last game. They are looking to get back to the win column, and they will have an extra week to do that.
It could be a time for reflection as well for this group, which has surprised a lot of people this season, and especially in the ACC. Even with one loss in conference play, they are looking like a top team in the ACC.
Head coach Manny Diaz has this group playing good football as of late. They just had a bad game in the execution department last week. Diaz feels confident that his team will fix that problem, and they will get back to doing the right things on both sides of the ball.
Diaz has been great in his career, making the adjustments, and it will be no different this time around. The good thing is that we will have an extra week to do all that, and he is looking to come out with a great game plan for the next one.
The Blue Devils on the offense side of the ball have been great. They can move the ball up and down the field. They have a great group of guys who are all bought in and looking to do whatever it takes to make the team successful. They just want to win, and they know they have to do it as a unit, and that is what we are seeing from them this season.
Running back Nate Sheppard has been a big addition to this offense this season. He is the leading back and has looked great so far. He is not looking to slow down anytime soon. He is looking to be the best, and he gets after it every week.
Billy Tucker of ESPN recently came out with his top freshmen re-rankings, and he has Sheppard at No. 9.
9. Nate Sheppard, RB, Duke Blue Devils
A three-star out of Louisiana, Sheppard is yet another example of a freshman running back outperforming his ranking upon finding the right combination of fit and opportunity. Sheppard has amassed 497 yards and four touchdowns on an efficient seven yards per carry through his first seven games, steadily gaining more reps.
He became the first true freshman to start as running back for Duke in 15 years against Syracuse on Sept. 27 and rewarded the decision by compiling a season-high 201 all-purpose yards and two scores on 19 touches. Sheppard has also chipped in 18 catches. Sheppard's combination of vision and quick burst stands out and he should remain a fixture of Duke's offense.
