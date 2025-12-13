Duke Football Stars Earn All-American Status

As college football enters a period of waiting for bowl season to begin and the College Football Playoff bracket to unfold, numerous awards are presented to the best in the country.

Several different outlets provide All-American awards to various players, but it's an honor that any player would covet. It serves as recognition as one of the best players in the country at any given position.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke had some stellar performances this season. Quarterback Darian Mensah , who transferred over from Tulane, was one of the best passers in the country this season. He threw for 3,646 yards, 40 touchdowns and just five interceptions, leading the Blue Devils to an ACC title.

Mensah couldn't have had so much success without the play of the big guys up front. Duke's offensive line was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award , annually presented to the nation's top offensive line unit.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz lifts the ACC trophy with offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Although the Blue Devils won't come away with that honor as a group, one offensive lineman did receive some well-deserved recognition for anchoring the big five on the line of scrimmage.

RT Brian Parker II Named All-American

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) cuts around his blocker during the first half against the North Carolina Tar at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Brian Parker II might have been the best offensive lineman for a rather strong unit on Duke's offense this season. The junior right tackle started all 13 games this season, and could have a decision to make regarding the NFL this offseason.

Parker earned third-team All-America honors from Pro Football and Sports Network after a great season on Duke's offensive line. He was also named first-team All-ACC by the Associated Press for his work.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half against North Carolina at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

This was his third season as the starting right tackle for the Blue Devils en route to the program's first ACC Championship Game victory.

Parker had an 85.0 overall grade this season from Pro Football Focus, the ninth-best among qualified offensive linemen and seventh-best among offensive tackles.

RB Nate Sheppard Named Freshman All-American

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

True freshman Nate Sheppard compiled an impressive season without consistent opportunities. After quickly rising the depth chart to the lead role, Sheppard finished the season rushing for 962 yards and 10 touchdowns, tallying 5.4 yards per carry.

He also added 35 catches for 266 yards and one touchdown as a receiver. Sheppard's combination of quickness and physical running came in handy in all parts of the field, and Duke quickly handed him the keys to the backfield.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball while defended by Virginia Cavaliers running back Jack Stevens (37) during the second half during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Duke star was named a second-team Freshman All-American by The Athletic. He shared the team with USC's King Miller, while Ohio State's Bo Jackson and North Texas' Caleb Hawkins took home first-team honors at the position.

Sheppard finished the season with a PFF grade of 87.0, the second-best grade on the team and fourth-highest grade among true freshmen running backs in the country.

