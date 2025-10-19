Looking Back at Duke’s Massive Rivalry Upset
When it comes to the Duke Blue Devils' athletic program, there is one game that they want to win every season in every sport. That is the game when they face their biggest rival, the North Carolina Tar Heels. This is the best rivalry in college sports, and some even say it is the best rivalry of all time. One game you do not want to lose is that game against that rival.
Here we take you back in time in history when the Duke Football team pulled a massive upset over North Carolina way back.
History: Duke Pulls Massive Upset in 1939
"In Week 8 of the 1939 season, an estimated 52,000 fans crammed into Wallace Wade — which then had a seating capacity of just around 35,000 — to watch No. 13 Duke take on rival North Carolina, ranked seventh in the nation," said Luke Alberts of The Chronicle. "At the time, it was reported to have set the record for most fans at a football game in the South."
The matchup itself certainly did not disappoint. The Tar Heels charged into Durham with a record of 7-0-1 — the lone blemish being a 14-14 tie against then-No. 4 Tulane — and looked as though they would finish the year without a loss."
"In the three weeks before its showdown with the Blue Devils, North Carolina trounced No. 16 Penn by a score of 30-6 at Philadelphia’s Franklin Field, followed by consecutive shutout victories over N.C. State and Davidson. With All-American quarterback Snuffy Stirnweiss at the helm, the Tar Heels also ranked seventh in the nation in scoring offense.
"But Duke was a football powerhouse in its own right. Wallace Wade, then in his ninth year as head coach, had led the program to four conference championships in what was then known as the Southern Conference and a Rose Bowl appearance in the mid-1930s. The 1939 season appeared to be no outlier. The Blue Devils entered the game having suffered just one loss on the season: a narrow 14-13 defeat on the road against Pittsburgh."
"After taking a 7-3 lead, the Blue Devil offense finally showed signs of life. Early in the fourth quarter, Duke drove 70 yards downfield before a Winston Siegfried touchdown, extending their lead to 13-3 — the game’s final score."
"Coach Wade’s squad shot to No. 8 in the following week’s AP Poll and finished the season with a 28-0 road victory against rival N.C. State Nov. 25. If it’s true that history repeats itself, the fans in Wallace Wade Saturday might just get to witness another Week 8 Duke victory."
