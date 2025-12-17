Duke Players Manny Diaz Can’t Afford to Lose

The Duke Blue Devils have had a huge 2025 College Football season. They have done things that many did not even think Duke would be in a position to do. The Blue Devils have done many shocking things this season, and they have one more game to play, and they want to show everyone why they are the ACC Champions. That was one of the most shocking things that happened this season, but the only team that was not shocked was Duke.

After they play their final game in the Sun Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils, they will turn the page to next season. One area they will look into is the transfer portal. Duke will look to add players, well they try to keep players from their team from entering the portal. That could make or break a team when players are leaving.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts with defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke Players that they must keep for 2026

Terry Moore, S

"Moore was a huge piece of the Duke secondary before suffering a torn ACL after intercepting Ole Miss kicker Caden Davis in the endzone on a trick play in last year's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl," said Anna Snyder of The Fayetteville Observer.

"The graduate student was a Second Team All-ACC selection in 2024, starting all 13 of Duke's games while finishing the season with 71 total tackles, 10 pass deflections, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles. He did not see the field in 2025 due to his ACL tear."

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It total during his Duke career, the Washington, North Carolina, native has recorded 116 total tackles, 12 pass deflections, 10.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.



Cooper Barkate, WR

The Harvard transfer made waves during his first season in Durham. A Newport Beach, California, native, Barkate was Mensah's top target, hauling in 68 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns, becoming Duke's first 1,000-plus yard receiver since 2014. Barkate was named as a Second Team All ACC honoree.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs for a touchdown in the third quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-1 wideout will have one year of eligibility remaining.



Nate Sheppard, RB

Duke largely emphasized its running game heading into 2025, and with the introduction of true freshman Nate Sheppard, the Blue Devils achieved that. Sheppard was a huge part of a revitalized Duke running back room this season, rising to the top of the depth chart midway through the season and finishing as a Second Team All ACC honoree.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Darian Mensah, QB

Duke’s biggest transfer portal addition ahead of the 2025 season more than lived up to the hype.

Mensah threw for 3,646 yards and 30 touchdowns while completing 67.9% of his passes, leading Duke to the ACC championship and earning game MVP honors. He also set the program’s single-season record for touchdown passes and led the ACC in passing and was third in the FBS, being named to the Second Team All ACC.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

