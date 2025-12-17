Duke Trending For Three 2027 In-State Wide Receivers

While Duke head coach Manny Diaz has done a solid job recruiting talent to Durham since taking over as the Blue Devils' head coach, the program has often struggled to bring in the top in-state prospects.
However, Duke plans to change that in the 2027 recruiting cycle, as the Blue Devils have reportedly become the frontrunners for three of the top wide receivers in North Carolina.
Duke Making Progress with Three In-State Wide Receivers
While Duke has offered several 2027 prospects from North Carolina so far, they have reportedly made significant progress with three wide receivers: four-star Anthony Roberts, three-star Vermont Carmack, and three-star Jonathan Dillon.
Here's a look at each wideout and where the Blue Devils stand in each one's recruitment.
Anthony Roberts
Anthony Roberts is a four-star wide receiver from Rolesville High School in Rolesville, North Carolina. According to Rivals' Chad Simmons, Duke and Virginia have emerged as the favorites for Roberts, and the young wide receiver has taken over 10 unofficial visits with the Blue Devils so far.
- "Duke and Virginia played for the ACC Championship recently, and those two schools lead for 2027 wide receiver Anthony Roberts," Simmons wrote. The playmaker out of Rolesville has visited Duke more than 10 times already."
Roberts is a highly touted prospect with Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 358 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 50 wide receiver, and the No. 13 prospect in North Carolina.
Vermont Carmack
Vermont Carmack is a three-star wide receiver from Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. According to Simmons, Duke, Louisville, Miami, and West Virginia are the schools standing out the most so far in his process.
- "Vermont Carmack has Duke, Louisville, Miami, and West Virginia high on his list," Simmons wrote. "The versatile athlete out of Dudley has some offers to play wide receiver and some to play safety."
Carmack would be a solid addition to the Blue Devils' 2027 class. Rivals industry rankings list him as the No. 858 overall prospect in the country, the No. 115 wide receiver, and the No. 30 prospect out of North Carolina.
Jonathan Dillon
Jonathan Dillon is a three-star wide receiver from Southern High School in Durham, North Carolina. According to Simmons, Duke is leading early for the young wideout, and Dillon liked how the offense performed during his game-day visit with the Blue Devils.
- "Duke is off to a good start with 2027 wide receiver Jonathan Dillon," Simmons wrote. "He was at a game in Durham this season and liked the offense and how the program is playing under Manny Diaz."
While Dillon isn't a blue-chip recruit, he's a solid prospect with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 429 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 58 wide receiver, and the No. 16 prospect from North Carolina
