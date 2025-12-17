Duke Trending For Three 2027 In-State Wide Receivers

While Duke head coach Manny Diaz has done a solid job recruiting talent to Durham since taking over as the Blue Devils' head coach, the program has often struggled to bring in the top in-state prospects.

However, Duke plans to change that in the 2027 recruiting cycle, as the Blue Devils have reportedly become the frontrunners for three of the top wide receivers in North Carolina.

Duke Making Progress with Three In-State Wide Receivers

While Duke has offered several 2027 prospects from North Carolina so far, they have reportedly made significant progress with three wide receivers: four-star Anthony Roberts, three-star Vermont Carmack, and three-star Jonathan Dillon.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the field before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Here's a look at each wideout and where the Blue Devils stand in each one's recruitment.

Anthony Roberts

Anthony Roberts is a four-star wide receiver from Rolesville High School in Rolesville, North Carolina. According to Rivals' Chad Simmons, Duke and Virginia have emerged as the favorites for Roberts, and the young wide receiver has taken over 10 unofficial visits with the Blue Devils so far.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Kavon Simmons (19) and wide receiver Chase Tyler (11) celebrate after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Duke and Virginia played for the ACC Championship recently, and those two schools lead for 2027 wide receiver Anthony Roberts," Simmons wrote. The playmaker out of Rolesville has visited Duke more than 10 times already."

Roberts is a highly touted prospect with Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 358 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 50 wide receiver, and the No. 13 prospect in North Carolina.

Vermont Carmack

Vermont Carmack is a three-star wide receiver from Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. According to Simmons, Duke, Louisville, Miami, and West Virginia are the schools standing out the most so far in his process.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

"Vermont Carmack has Duke, Louisville, Miami, and West Virginia high on his list," Simmons wrote. "The versatile athlete out of Dudley has some offers to play wide receiver and some to play safety."

Carmack would be a solid addition to the Blue Devils' 2027 class. Rivals industry rankings list him as the No. 858 overall prospect in the country, the No. 115 wide receiver, and the No. 30 prospect out of North Carolina.

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Jonathan Dillon

Jonathan Dillon is a three-star wide receiver from Southern High School in Durham, North Carolina. According to Simmons, Duke is leading early for the young wideout, and Dillon liked how the offense performed during his game-day visit with the Blue Devils.

Oct 26, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (14) catches the football to make a touchdown during the first half of the game against Southern Methodist Mustangs at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"Duke is off to a good start with 2027 wide receiver Jonathan Dillon," Simmons wrote. "He was at a game in Durham this season and liked the offense and how the program is playing under Manny Diaz."

While Dillon isn't a blue-chip recruit, he's a solid prospect with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 429 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 58 wide receiver, and the No. 16 prospect from North Carolina

