Jon Scheyer Hopes Duke Veteran Treasure Is Celebrated
Caleb Foster grew up as a Duke basketball fan. Now, as the Harrisburg, N.C., native has demonstrated time and again in various ways the past few years, it's clear that his Blue Devil fandom hasn't wavered a bit since the program transitioned from Mike Krzyzewski's legendary reign into the Jon Scheyer era.
Foster committed to the Blue Devils in September 2001, months before his senior season of high school began and over a year before Scheyer, then the head coach-in-waiting, began his first season at the helm. The 21-year-old guard has stayed put in Durham while ignoring all the transfer chatter that has popped up on social media along the way, not to mention becoming this season's host of The Brotherhood Podcast.
And in the No. 6-ranked Blue Devils' 84-73 road win over the No. 20 Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday night, Foster looked the part of a devout Duke basketball follower 100 percent committed to doing whatever it takes for the blueblood to yet again celebrate good times as visitors in the KFC! Yum Center.
"We needed a spark," Foster, a full-time starter now boasting a double-digit scoring average with his career-best 10.2 points per game, said in the locker room. "Whatever the team needs, I'm willing to do — just had to go out there to compete and to win."
His effort, highlighted by a career-high 20 points that included one clutch bucket after another to help the squad overcome a nine-point halftime deficit, no doubt drew the praise of Scheyer afterward.
In fact, Jon Scheyer took the opportunity to reiterate just how much Duke supporters should appreciate the treasure that Caleb Foster has become.
"It's been an interesting ride," the 38-year-old said about the ups and downs he and Foster have experienced together. "I just hope he's celebrated, because this kind of ride doesn't happen anymore in college. And it hasn't gone smoothly, or the best, all the time. There's been some really great moments still, though. And I think for him, he believes — and I believe — the best is yet to come.
"His commitment to Duke, his commitment to our team, should be really celebrated. I think it's really what college basketball should be all about, too."
Scheyer, Foster, and the Blue Devils (14-1, 3-0 ACC) will now prepare to host the No. 24 SMU Mustangs (12-2, 1-0 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 2 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
