Duke Gaining Traction on Top 2027 Targets

The Duke football program is still looking to compete in the ACC in 2026, but after the mess of an offseason that head coach Manny Diaz and his staff endured, the outlook on the Blue Devils' expectations is much different from what it was just a couple of weeks ago.

Diaz and Co. had to practically string a team together after star quarterback Darian Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate entered the NCAA Transfer Portal at the last second, and they found some success.

Watch Today's Full Episode Below

The Blue Devils are bringing in talented pieces such as San Jose State transfer quarterback Walker Eget and wide receivers Jared Richardson (Penn) and Javen Nicholas (Charlotte).

However, the Blue Devils are still getting heavily into the mix for several big-time recruits in the 2027 recruiting class. On last week's recruiting update of the Duke Blue Devils Insider Podcast, we discussed some of the names that Diaz and his staff have shown continued interest in in both the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Over the last week, traction has been gained between Duke and several of those top guys, with some naming Duke in their cut-down or final list of potential suitors.

After facing an impossible situation with last-second portal entries this past offseason, Duke is looking to secure depth in the future so an endeavor similar to Mensah's doesn't leave the Blue Devils in an extremely difficult spot.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the field before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Aside from the gridiron, a huge update emerged regarding one of Duke basketball's biggest 5-star targets in the 2026 recruiting class.

Feb 10, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari reacts against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

5-Star Duke Target Jordan Smith Jr. Likely Headed to Arkansas

Duke currently sits with the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The class is headlined by three 5-star commitments: Cameron Williams (No. 2 overall player according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings), Deron Rippey Jr. (No. 1 point guard according to 247Sports), and Bryson Howard (No. 12 overall player according to 247Sports).

The Blue Devils were looking to round out that class with 5-star guard Jordan Smith Jr., the No. 3 overall player in the class.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) talks to guard Caleb Foster (1) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Smith received a crystal ball prediction to land with the Blue Devils after he took an official visit for Countdown to Craziness, and it appeared Duke was firmly in the driver's seat.

Over the last several weeks, however, John Calipari and Arkansas have emerged as a potential threat, and as of now, it seems like they're the favorite. Smith picked up a crystal ball prediction to land with the Razorbacks earlier this week, and on the same day, announced his commitment date.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Smith will be committing on Friday, Feb. 13, between Duke, Arkansas, Kentucky, Syracuse, Georgetown, and Indiana. At this point, all signs point to Smith landing in Fayetteville and Duke missing out on the elite prospect.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke recruiting news.