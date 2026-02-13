Duke Gaining Traction on Top 2027 Targets
The Duke football program is still looking to compete in the ACC in 2026, but after the mess of an offseason that head coach Manny Diaz and his staff endured, the outlook on the Blue Devils' expectations is much different from what it was just a couple of weeks ago.
Diaz and Co. had to practically string a team together after star quarterback Darian Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate entered the NCAA Transfer Portal at the last second, and they found some success.
The Blue Devils are bringing in talented pieces such as San Jose State transfer quarterback Walker Eget and wide receivers Jared Richardson (Penn) and Javen Nicholas (Charlotte).
However, the Blue Devils are still getting heavily into the mix for several big-time recruits in the 2027 recruiting class. On last week's recruiting update of the Duke Blue Devils Insider Podcast, we discussed some of the names that Diaz and his staff have shown continued interest in in both the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes.
Over the last week, traction has been gained between Duke and several of those top guys, with some naming Duke in their cut-down or final list of potential suitors.
After facing an impossible situation with last-second portal entries this past offseason, Duke is looking to secure depth in the future so an endeavor similar to Mensah's doesn't leave the Blue Devils in an extremely difficult spot.
Aside from the gridiron, a huge update emerged regarding one of Duke basketball's biggest 5-star targets in the 2026 recruiting class.
5-Star Duke Target Jordan Smith Jr. Likely Headed to Arkansas
Duke currently sits with the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The class is headlined by three 5-star commitments: Cameron Williams (No. 2 overall player according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings), Deron Rippey Jr. (No. 1 point guard according to 247Sports), and Bryson Howard (No. 12 overall player according to 247Sports).
The Blue Devils were looking to round out that class with 5-star guard Jordan Smith Jr., the No. 3 overall player in the class.
Smith received a crystal ball prediction to land with the Blue Devils after he took an official visit for Countdown to Craziness, and it appeared Duke was firmly in the driver's seat.
Over the last several weeks, however, John Calipari and Arkansas have emerged as a potential threat, and as of now, it seems like they're the favorite. Smith picked up a crystal ball prediction to land with the Razorbacks earlier this week, and on the same day, announced his commitment date.
Smith will be committing on Friday, Feb. 13, between Duke, Arkansas, Kentucky, Syracuse, Georgetown, and Indiana. At this point, all signs point to Smith landing in Fayetteville and Duke missing out on the elite prospect.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke recruiting news.
