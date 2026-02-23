Why Duke’s Boozer Has Locked Up NPOY Honors

Duke basketball freshman phenom Cameron Boozer has been the runaway favorite to win this year's National Player of the Year award for the better part of the regular season. No other player in college basketball has been as consistently dominant as the former 5-star recruit.

Boozer entered Durham as one of the most decorated high school prospects of all time. He, along with his twin brother Cayden, won four state championships at Columbus High School (FL). Cameron was also a two-time Gatorade Boys National Player of the Year winner, a two-time Mr. Basketball USA winner, and a McDonald's All-American.

After heading into the college game, Boozer's success has remained unprecedented. On the season, the 6'9" forward is fifth in the nation in scoring average at 22.6 points per game to go along with 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.6 steals a night on 58.2% shooting from the field and 39.6% shooting from three-point range.

Boozer has led Duke to a 25-2 overall record, and the Blue Devils are now ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 and are the new projected top overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament after taking down then-No. 1 Michigan at Capital One Arena over the weekend.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) brings the ball around Syracuse Orange forward Sadiq White Jr. (0) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The prized rookie has tallied 17 points or more in every game since ACC play began, while shooting under 50% from the field just once over that span. Boozer has also notched 15 double-doubles on the year.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) interacts with his teammates during the during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Boozer’s Performance Over Michigan Potentially Seals NPOY Award

Michigan boasts one of the most productive frontcourts in the nation with 6'9" Morez Johnson, 6'9" Yaxel Lendeborg, and 7'3" Aday Mara. Even against the nation's top-ranked defense at KenPom, Boozer still had his way.

The freshman tallied 18 points, 10 boards, and seven assists on 6-of-10 (60%) shooting from the field and 1-of-2 (50%) shooting from the perimeter. He contributed that much production even with missing extended time in the second half with four fouls.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) exits the court after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

KenPom Indicates Just How Ahead Boozer Is From the Field

According to KenPom's National Player of the Year algorithm, Boozer currently has a rating of 2.868, the highest rating ever at KenPom in that metric.

To put into perspective how far and away Boozer is from the rest of the field, the player in the No. 2 spot at KenPom's algorithm is Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson with a rating of 1.783. That puts the margin between Boozer at No. 1 and Jefferson at No. 2 at 1.085.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) handles the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. is currently in the No. 10 spot with a rating of 1.406. So, the margin between Jefferson at the No. 2 spot and Acuff at the No. 10 spot is 0.377.

