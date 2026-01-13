How Home Dominance Has Powered Blue Devils

The iconic venue of Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Blue Devils unbeaten at home so far this season with their only loss coming at Madison Square Garden against Texas Tech on December 20th.

With their latest victory over SMU on Saturday afternoon, 82-75, that took their winning streak to 25 at Cameron.

Iconic Traditions at the Cameron

When opponents see Duke on their schedule knowing they have to travel to Durham to walk inside Cameron Indoor with the Cameron Crazies, it must be one of those gut wrenching feelings. With one of the loudest and toughest places to play, the “Crazies” will be letting opponents know from their barrages from just inches away to often profanity-laced sayings. It is and will always be one of the historic places to play in the country.

Freshman Cameron Boozer has the Blue Devils ranked 6th in the country with his team-leading 22.94 points a game which is also 8th in the country, tied with BYU’s Aj Dybantsa. Boozer has scored above 25 points in half of the team’s 16 games so far this season while also dropping 35 twice; once against Indiana State and the other at the United Center against Arkansas.

Leading the ACC with a 4-0 record (15-1 overall), Duke has some very notable wins against #24 Kansas, #24 SMU, #22 Arkansas, #15 Florida (67-66) and #7 Michigan State (66-60).

Coach Jon Scheyer Takes the Helm

“Well that was a big-time basketball game. I’m still catching my breath. I just want to start off by saying how much respect our program, how much respect me personally, we have for Coach Izzo and his program. This is as good of an atmosphere as you’re going to get. I thought our guys handled it incredibly well for being on the road with a top-10 team. They have a great group, and they’re tough and together,” Scheyer said following the 66-60 victory over the Spartans on December 6th.

From Coach Krzyzewski to now coach Jon Scheyer, a coaching legacy just keeps building on from what Coach K began inside of Cameron Indoor. Scheyer has built an early foundation for success with these young kids from the Boozer twins to Dame Sarr to Isaiah Evans. Coach K retired at the end of the 2021-2022 season, which was 42 years at the helm of Duke leading them to five national championships and a legendary program.

Coach Scheyer took over the iconic job in April of 2022 and has led them to a 104-23 overall record. He has been the fastest ACC coach to reach the 100-win mark in just 122 games while leading them to a Final Four in 2025 and multiple ACC titles.

Duke will travel to California to take on junior Dai Dai Ames who's leading the Golden Bears with 17.8 points a game.