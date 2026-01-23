How Duke’s Barkate Entered Portal in Late Fashion
The past week for the Duke football program and its fan base has been nothing short of a nightmare, and it just got worse.
A few days after the team's star quarterback, Darian Mensah, announced his last-second intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, the program then received news that star wide receiver Cooper Barkate would be entering as well.
As if that wasn't enough, Miami was quickly linked as the school to watch for Barkate, the same school that is the heavy favorite to land Mensah.
So, a month after the Blue Devils resigned their star quarterback, star receiver, and star running back in Nate Sheppard, two of those players are now reported to be gone and heading to the same in-conference foe.
Barkate landed in Durham after three seasons at Harvard, where the California native tallied 113 receptions for 1,742 yards and 14 touchdowns.
In 2025, Barkate led the Blue Devils with 72 catches for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns, finishing second in the ACC in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He became the first Duke receiver to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards since Jamison Crowder in 2014.
How Did Barkate Enter Portal Late?
Now, the Transfer Portal entry window closed at 11:59 pm on Jan. 16, but Barkate is just entering now.
The senior is allowed to do that because as long as a player submitted their name to be entered into the portal by Jan. 16, they can still be entered. Universities have two business days to process those entries, and since the 16th was a Friday and Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, schools had until Wednesday to do so.
In the matter of one week, the Duke program has gone from a true College Football Playoff sleeper pick in 2026 to a team desperately trying to put a roster together at the last second.
Latest on Darian Mensah Suit With Duke
Duke sued Mensah after the QB entered the portal and requested a temporary restraining order to prevent him from entering the portal. As of Wednesday night, Mensah's name was officially in the portal, but he cannot enroll at another school or play football for another school at least until the case is heard on Feb. 2.
Mensah's attorney, Darren Heitner, told ESPN that their team is trying to get the hearing date moved up.
After the Blue Devils were on top of the world, coming off their first ACC Championship since 1989, arguably their two best returning pieces walked out the door at the last second.
