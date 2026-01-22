Duke Expected to Host Portal QB on Visit
In this story:
Head coach Manny Diaz and the rest of the Duke football staff have now been sent into a spiral after the team's star quarterback, Darian Mensah, elected to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal mere hours before the entry window was set to close on Jan. 16. Miami quickly emerged as the school to watch for the rising redshirt junior.
After Mensah announced his intentions to hit the portal, Duke announced it was suing the quarterback on Jan. 20 for breaching his NIL contract terms. Mensah's NIL deal with Duke was for two years at an estimated $7.5 million, which was signed after the 2024 campaign, after he finished his redshirt freshman season with Tulane.
Duke put in a request for a temporary restraining order to prevent Mensah from entering the portal on Tuesday, but it was denied by Durham County (NC) Superior Court Judge Michael O'Foghludha.
Mensah's attorney, Darren Heitner, told ESPN that the case is set to be heard on Feb. 2.
Amid the legal battle between Duke and Mensah, the Blue Devils are still looking at other quarterbacks to replace him if he ultimately departs from Durham.
Obviously, the timing of Mensah's portal entry put the Duke program in an extremely difficult position, but there are some targets it is still going after.
Duke Expected To Host QB Walker Eget on Visit
According to On3's Pete Nakos, Duke has emerged as a team to monitor for San José State transfer quarterback Walker Eget. The Blue Devils are expected to host the Santa Clarita, CA native on an official visit.
Eget has spent all four of his collegiate seasons with the Spartans, serving as the team's starter for the past two.
In 2025, the 6' 3", 223-pound signal caller threw for 3,047 yards to go along with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Across his two seasons as a starter, he's thrown for a total of 5,551 yards while throwing 30 touchdowns and 19 picks on a 58.4% completion percentage.
Eget is currently rated as the No. 23 quarterback in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.
What Potential Replacements Has Duke Gone After?
After Mensah announced he was hitting the portal, the Blue Devils showed reported interest in a couple of names, but haven't hit on any so far.
Duke showed interest in Florida transfer DJ Lagway, who was committed to Baylor but hadn't signed. However, Lagway signed with the Bears shortly after.
Additionally, the Blue Devils emerged as a team to watch for Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza, the brother of Fernando Mendoza, who served as the Hoosiers' backup in 2025. Mendoza ultimately committed to Georgia Tech.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.