Duke Expected to Host Portal QB on Visit

Head coach Manny Diaz and the rest of the Duke football staff have now been sent into a spiral after the team's star quarterback, Darian Mensah, elected to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal mere hours before the entry window was set to close on Jan. 16. Miami quickly emerged as the school to watch for the rising redshirt junior.

After Mensah announced his intentions to hit the portal, Duke announced it was suing the quarterback on Jan. 20 for breaching his NIL contract terms. Mensah's NIL deal with Duke was for two years at an estimated $7.5 million, which was signed after the 2024 campaign, after he finished his redshirt freshman season with Tulane.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke put in a request for a temporary restraining order to prevent Mensah from entering the portal on Tuesday, but it was denied by Durham County (NC) Superior Court Judge Michael O'Foghludha.

Mensah's attorney, Darren Heitner, told ESPN that the case is set to be heard on Feb. 2.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball under pressure from Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Gabe Kirschke (10) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Amid the legal battle between Duke and Mensah, the Blue Devils are still looking at other quarterbacks to replace him if he ultimately departs from Durham.

Obviously, the timing of Mensah's portal entry put the Duke program in an extremely difficult position, but there are some targets it is still going after.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Duke Expected To Host QB Walker Eget on Visit

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Duke has emerged as a team to monitor for San José State transfer quarterback Walker Eget. The Blue Devils are expected to host the Santa Clarita, CA native on an official visit.

Eget has spent all four of his collegiate seasons with the Spartans, serving as the team's starter for the past two.

Duke has emerged as a school to watch for San Jose State transfer QB Walker Eget, sources tell @On3.

He's thrown for 5,563 career yards and 30 TDs.



He's thrown for 5,563 career yards and 30 TDs.https://t.co/cHHdCN8one pic.twitter.com/dBBZEiHbZT — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 21, 2026

In 2025, the 6' 3", 223-pound signal caller threw for 3,047 yards to go along with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Across his two seasons as a starter, he's thrown for a total of 5,551 yards while throwing 30 touchdowns and 19 picks on a 58.4% completion percentage.

Eget is currently rated as the No. 23 quarterback in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.

Duke is expected to enter Darian Mensah’s name in the portal today, a source told @TheAthletic.



Duke is also expected to host a visit from San Jose State QB Walker Eget, who entered the portal on Jan. 9. He was a two-year starter. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 21, 2026

What Potential Replacements Has Duke Gone After?

After Mensah announced he was hitting the portal, the Blue Devils showed reported interest in a couple of names, but haven't hit on any so far.

Duke showed interest in Florida transfer DJ Lagway, who was committed to Baylor but hadn't signed. However, Lagway signed with the Bears shortly after.

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gestures before the snap against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Additionally, the Blue Devils emerged as a team to watch for Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza, the brother of Fernando Mendoza, who served as the Hoosiers' backup in 2025. Mendoza ultimately committed to Georgia Tech.

