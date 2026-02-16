How Far Duke Jumped in NET After Win Over Clemson

The No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils improved to 23-2 overall and 12-1 in league play following a 67-54 victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium over No. 20 Clemson (20-6, 10-3 ACC) on Saturday. This was the Blue Devils' eighth victory over a ranked opponent this season, more than any other team in college basketball.

Although Duke secured a victory over a ranked opponent, the win over the Tigers didn't do much in terms of improving the team's overall resume. This was a Quadrant 2 game for Duke since Clemson is not ranked inside the top 30 of the NCAA NET Rankings, and the game was at home.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, Duke further widened its lead at the top of the conference standings and, outside of a buzzer-beater three on the road at the hands of No. 11 North Carolina (20-5, 8-4 ACC), the Blue Devils have dealt with minimal issues so far in league action.

Jon Scheyer's club is also continuing to improve upon what is already one of the best overall bodies of work in the entire sport, and they moved up in the NET Rankings after the home win over the Tigers.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) on the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke Moves Up in NET Rankings After Weekend Win

The Blue Devils have now achieved nine of their 13 conference victories by double digits, and have jumped to No. 2 in the NET Rankings, trailing only Michigan. Duke is now 10-2 in Quadrant 1, 15-2 across the first two quadrants, 12-0 at home, and 8-1 in true road games.

As the NET Rankings currently stand, no other program has as many Quad 1 victories as the Blue Devils. No. 1 Arizona and No. 2 Michigan follow behind with nine apiece.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) handles the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Additionally, no other team has as many victories over AP Top 25 opponents as the Blue Devils. Duke is currently 8-2 against ranked foes, and Arizona trails with six ranked wins.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Elite Matchup on Deck for the Blue Devils

Next up, Duke will face Syracuse (15-11, 6-7 ACC) back at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 16. After that Quadrant 2 game for the Blue Devils, they will head to Washington, D.C. to take on Michigan at Capital One Arena on Feb. 21.

This is a contest that could very well be the best game of the entire college basketball season, and gives the Blue Devils a chance to ink that signature win over a perennial national title contender that would likely seal Duke owning the top resume in the entire sport.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.