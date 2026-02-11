Breaking Down Duke’s Loaded Resume

The No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils boast potentially the best overall body of work in all of college basketball thus far through the 2025-26 season. Most recently, Duke picked up a 70-54 road victory at Pittsburgh (9-16, 2-10) on Tuesday night. This comes on the heels of a crushing loss for Duke, falling to No. 11 North Carolina (19-5, 7-4 ACC) at the buzzer this past Saturday.

Now 22-2 overall on the campaign and 11-1 in ACC action, the Blue Devils very well could have the best overall resume in all of college basketball. Duke is currently 10-2 in Quadrant 1, 14-2 across the first two quadrants, 11-0 at home, 8-1 in true road games, and 7-2 against AP Top 25 opponents.

The Blue Devils have lost both of their games by a combined four points, have achieved eight of their 11 ACC victories by double digits, and have won three league games by over 20 points.

Jon Scheyer's club currently sits at No. 3 in the NCAA NET Rankings, trailing only Michigan and Arizona, in that order. However, no school has as many Quad 1 victories as Duke. The Wildcats currently own nine, and the Wolverines currently boast eight.

Jan 31, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches his team against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half against Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Now, the NET Rankings are constantly changing, so the Blue Devils will continue to move around as the season goes on. However, with the sheer amount of quality wins that Duke boasts, it's firmly in the mix to have the best body of work in the sport.

The one critique about Duke's resume is that it doesn't have a win over a true established national title contender. Of its seven victories over AP Top 25 opponents, none of those schools are concrete contenders to cut down the nets in early April.

"Proud of this win. We're a different team without Pat. We had some lineups out there we've never played before and I thought our guys really stepped up. All eight guys who played did some really good things to contribute to winning." pic.twitter.com/aeAyCKQSe6 — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 11, 2026

Although, Duke will have an opportunity to add a victory like that in late February.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke With Plethora of Quad 1 Opportunities Remaining

Of the Blue Devils' seven remaining regular season games, five of them are currently Quadrant 1 opportunities, giving Duke a chance to cement a 1-seed-worthy body of work.

Four of those games will come in-conference: vs. No. 20 Clemson (20-4, 10-1 ACC) on Feb. 14, vs. No. 15 Virginia (21-3, 10-2 ACC) on Feb. 28, at NC State (18-7, 9-3 ACC) on March 2, and vs. North Carolina on March 7.

Feb 8, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) sets the play as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Then, in what could be the best game of the entire college basketball season, Duke will face No. 2 Michigan at Capital One Arena on Feb. 21.

