Blue Devil Country

Breaking Down Duke’s Loaded Resume

On today's episode of the Duke Blue Devils Insider Podcast, we took a look at Duke's loaded body of work and the remaining quality win opportunities.
Hugh Straine|
Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) handles the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) handles the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In this story:

Duke Blue Devils

The No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils boast potentially the best overall body of work in all of college basketball thus far through the 2025-26 season. Most recently, Duke picked up a 70-54 road victory at Pittsburgh (9-16, 2-10) on Tuesday night. This comes on the heels of a crushing loss for Duke, falling to No. 11 North Carolina (19-5, 7-4 ACC) at the buzzer this past Saturday.

Now 22-2 overall on the campaign and 11-1 in ACC action, the Blue Devils very well could have the best overall resume in all of college basketball. Duke is currently 10-2 in Quadrant 1, 14-2 across the first two quadrants, 11-0 at home, 8-1 in true road games, and 7-2 against AP Top 25 opponents.

Watch Today's Full Episode Below

The Blue Devils have lost both of their games by a combined four points, have achieved eight of their 11 ACC victories by double digits, and have won three league games by over 20 points.

Jon Scheyer's club currently sits at No. 3 in the NCAA NET Rankings, trailing only Michigan and Arizona, in that order. However, no school has as many Quad 1 victories as Duke. The Wildcats currently own nine, and the Wolverines currently boast eight.

scheye
Jan 31, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches his team against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half against Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Now, the NET Rankings are constantly changing, so the Blue Devils will continue to move around as the season goes on. However, with the sheer amount of quality wins that Duke boasts, it's firmly in the mix to have the best body of work in the sport.

The one critique about Duke's resume is that it doesn't have a win over a true established national title contender. Of its seven victories over AP Top 25 opponents, none of those schools are concrete contenders to cut down the nets in early April.

Although, Duke will have an opportunity to add a victory like that in late February.

evan
Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke With Plethora of Quad 1 Opportunities Remaining

Of the Blue Devils' seven remaining regular season games, five of them are currently Quadrant 1 opportunities, giving Duke a chance to cement a 1-seed-worthy body of work.

Four of those games will come in-conference: vs. No. 20 Clemson (20-4, 10-1 ACC) on Feb. 14, vs. No. 15 Virginia (21-3, 10-2 ACC) on Feb. 28, at NC State (18-7, 9-3 ACC) on March 2, and vs. North Carolina on March 7.

yaxe
Feb 8, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) sets the play as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Then, in what could be the best game of the entire college basketball season, Duke will face No. 2 Michigan at Capital One Arena on Feb. 21.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.

Published
Hugh Straine
HUGH STRAINE

Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.