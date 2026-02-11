Breaking Down Duke’s Loaded Resume
The No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils boast potentially the best overall body of work in all of college basketball thus far through the 2025-26 season. Most recently, Duke picked up a 70-54 road victory at Pittsburgh (9-16, 2-10) on Tuesday night. This comes on the heels of a crushing loss for Duke, falling to No. 11 North Carolina (19-5, 7-4 ACC) at the buzzer this past Saturday.
Now 22-2 overall on the campaign and 11-1 in ACC action, the Blue Devils very well could have the best overall resume in all of college basketball. Duke is currently 10-2 in Quadrant 1, 14-2 across the first two quadrants, 11-0 at home, 8-1 in true road games, and 7-2 against AP Top 25 opponents.
The Blue Devils have lost both of their games by a combined four points, have achieved eight of their 11 ACC victories by double digits, and have won three league games by over 20 points.
Jon Scheyer's club currently sits at No. 3 in the NCAA NET Rankings, trailing only Michigan and Arizona, in that order. However, no school has as many Quad 1 victories as Duke. The Wildcats currently own nine, and the Wolverines currently boast eight.
Now, the NET Rankings are constantly changing, so the Blue Devils will continue to move around as the season goes on. However, with the sheer amount of quality wins that Duke boasts, it's firmly in the mix to have the best body of work in the sport.
The one critique about Duke's resume is that it doesn't have a win over a true established national title contender. Of its seven victories over AP Top 25 opponents, none of those schools are concrete contenders to cut down the nets in early April.
Although, Duke will have an opportunity to add a victory like that in late February.
Duke With Plethora of Quad 1 Opportunities Remaining
Of the Blue Devils' seven remaining regular season games, five of them are currently Quadrant 1 opportunities, giving Duke a chance to cement a 1-seed-worthy body of work.
Four of those games will come in-conference: vs. No. 20 Clemson (20-4, 10-1 ACC) on Feb. 14, vs. No. 15 Virginia (21-3, 10-2 ACC) on Feb. 28, at NC State (18-7, 9-3 ACC) on March 2, and vs. North Carolina on March 7.
Then, in what could be the best game of the entire college basketball season, Duke will face No. 2 Michigan at Capital One Arena on Feb. 21.
