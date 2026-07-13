How Duke Football May Have Trenches To Repeat in 2026

Football begins in the trenches with the grittiest level of play in sports. True blood, sweat, and tears are poured into the middle of the action along the offensive and defensive fronts, two of the most important aspects of a successful program or franchise in the sport.

Everything starts up front on both sides of the ball. If you don't have a well-fortified offensive or defensive line, it means your football team will likely struggle in some regard; but if your trenches are unwavering, the chances of winning games go up significantly and lead to competitive action throughout the contest. The Duke Blue Devils hope to remain stable in this regard.

Duke's Trenches Could Surprise in 2026

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Manny Diaz had to replace several key starters in the trenches, leading to an attack in the transfer portal for their replacements. Interestingly enough, Duke didn't touch their pass rush or interior offensive line, adding depth and competition at defensive tackle and both offensive tackle spots. It could be enough to get back to Charlotte in December for the ACC Championship.

"How could you say something so bold?" Let's put it this way: I have confidence in Duke trenches, where a handful of factors could make them a much stronger unit than expected.

Edge rusher is easily the biggest question, with very little proven talent or production to raise any eyebrows. However, after spending some time watching film on this group, the Blue Devils and their fans could be in for a surprise with some impressive skill sets.

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The biggest X-factor of them all on either side of the ball is sophomore Bryce Davis, a former top edge-rusher recruit and Duke's highest-rated recruit in program history. The talent is off the charts, and the flashes were glimmering with force-multiplier ability.

Offensive Line Is More Than Meets the Eye

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensively, veteran center Matt Craycraft will anchor the unit upfront and has the talent to be a potential selection in next year's NFL Draft. Jordan Larsen returns as a starter at left guard, with Bradley Smith having a strong hold at right. Transfers Nick Del Grande (zero sacks allowed in 2025) and Braden Miller will succeed Bruno Fina and draft pick Brian Parker II at left and right tackle, respectively.

The closer you look at Duke's offensive line, the better you begin to feel, especially with the production and dependability up front. While there remains an unknown along the defensive front, including with defensive tackles Preston Watson and transfers Owen Wafle and Dakota Quinonez, there's an amount of intrigue that should add glee to Blue Devils fans.

Duke's Trenches Remain the Key for Hope

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz during the fourth quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having strong trenches is important, especially if you're a program already thrown into the mud and given no chance to rebound after losing two important offensive starters to the transfer portal.

This could give Duke hope and lead not only to the first three consecutive seasons of nine wins or more in program history but also to back-to-back ACC Championships, making the university the new standard-bearer for top ACC sports.