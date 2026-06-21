Duke Football Film Review: What Braden Miller Brings to Table

The Duke Blue Devils have a task ahead of them for replacing their starting offensive tackles from last fall. Their additions at the position via the transfer portal could help maintain continuity.

Head coach Manny Diaz faces another season in which his program will be doubted from the jump after losing key players to the portal or the NFL Draft. This fall, Diaz is replacing former All-ACC tackle Brian Parker II and starting left tackle Bruno Fina with Coastal Carolina transfer Nick Del Grande and California's Braden Miller.

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Brian Parker II (62) lines up for a drill during a rookie mini camp workout at the Bengals practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 8, 2026. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Del Grande is the headliner, but the right side of the offensive line is the kicker, where Parker played. Miller faces a tall hill to climb to replace such a player, which is why I took the liberty of diving into his tape to examine what the former three-star recruit from Michigan State and Cal could bring to the table.

Miller Is No Parker, but He Is a Future NFL Guard Playing Offensive Tackle

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears offensive lineman Braden Miller (77) blocks Texas Southern Tigers defensive end Michael Akins (9) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Immediately, one aspect of Miller's game that comes to mind is his versatility. He played roughly 500 snaps across the offensive line for the Cal Golden Bears last season, with significant playing time at left tackle, left guard, and mostly right tackle with some right guard reps sprinkled in.

To me, that shows a willingness to put the team first and play where he is asked at any given moment, plus his football intelligence is sound due to the multiple responsibilities each spot holds. Listed at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, Miller is not a small player.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears offensive lineman Braden Miller (77) moves to block Texas Southern Tigers defensive end Michael Akins (9) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

He is a large human who can work down the line of scrimmage on down or duo blocks to generate movement in the run game and create lanes for his running backs, which will be star running back Nate Sheppard this fall. I was impressed by how he could work to the second level and reach landmarks despite some limited functional athleticism on tape.

Miller flashes a good kick step out of his stance, and within those reps come glimpses of mirroring ability to stay attacked by opposing pass rushers. When he does strike accurate punches, he is effective and can quickly shut down the rep with good placement and separation.

#Duke OT Braden Miller faces the task of replacing Brian Parker II this season. There’s some good moments on tape last fall, even against Louisville at times. He has room for growth, but provides T/G versatility. pic.twitter.com/ATuPsLgfCb — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) June 20, 2026

There's stuff to work with here, but plenty more to grow and develop before he inevitably gets to the next level. Miller is a sufficient college tackle, and for Duke, that is a great thing to have all things considered. However, he has marginal functional athleticism paired with moments of bad pad level, exposed chest for strikes and counters, average knee bend, and an inconsistent base that opens the door for speed-to-power opportunities.

When I see an offensive tackle with those types of struggles, especially in space at that size and with that current toolkit, he projects better as a guard at the next level. Thankfully, Miller's guard tape is arguably more impressive, but his duties will be at right or left tackle for the Blue Devils, which, at this level, is perfectly acceptable.

Outlook for Braden Miller at Duke

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the field before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

With Nick Del Grande likely to start at left tackle, Miller has the inside track to play at right tackle in Week 1 against the Tulane Green Wave. Miller has the tools to be a serviceable starter for the Blue Devils this season and offers areas for growth as the year goes on.

He won't be a world-beater by any means, but he gives the offensive line an experienced lineman who can play multiple positions and give his quarterback a chance to deliver the ball to his playmaker on time.