How History Boosts Duke Chances Against Michigan
In this story:
The No. 3-ranked Duke Blue Devils (24-2, 13-1 ACC) are gearing up for their biggest test of the entire 2025-26 campaign thus far, as they will head to Washington, D.C. to take on No. 1 Michigan at Capital One Arena this Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 pm ET.
Duke is riding high heading into the matchup. After its crushing buzzer-beater defeat in Chapel Hill against North Carolina (20-6, 8-5 ACC), Duke has rattled off three straight victories by an average margin of 22 points.
Most recently, the Blue Devils dominated Syracuse (15-12, 6-8 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium, taking down the Orange 101-64 on Monday night.
The Wolverines themselves, however, are coming into the heavyweight bout on quite a hot streak as well. Michigan has won 11 games in a row, most recently downing No. 7 Purdue 91-80 at Mackey Arena on Tuesday night.
This is a contest between the top two teams in both the NCAA NET Rankings and at KenPom. Duke and Michigan each own 10 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the most of any team in college basketball this season, along with Arizona.
Michigan has proven it is likely a slightly better overall squad than the Blue Devils, but history suggests Duke has a great chance to win.
Series History Between Michigan and Duke Favors Blue Devils
Michigan has looked like one of the most dominant teams in recent memory at times this season, taking down 10 opponents by 30 points or more. The Blue Devils will have to match the physicality inside of an elite Wolverines interior, featuring 6'9" Morez Johnson, 6'9" Yaxel Lendeborg, and 7'3" Aday Mara.
However, the series history between the two schools suggests that Duke can secure a signature win on Saturday.
Duke leads the all-time series with Michigan 22-8. Additionally, in the six games between the two programs that have come on a neutral floor, the Blue Devils are 6-0.
The last time Michigan took down Duke was during the 2008-09 season, when the Wolverines won 81-73 in Ann Arbor.
Duke Could Cement Top Overall Seed With Victory
Michigan is 25-1 and currently the projected No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. If the Blue Devils are able to pick up a massive win this weekend, they will likely take over the top spot in NCAA Tournament projections as well as the top spot in the AP Poll.
Duke has proven it can beat elite teams, but Michigan is a different monster.
Duke has proven it can beat elite teams, but Michigan is a different monster.
