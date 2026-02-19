Wolverines Set Early Tone for Marquee Date With Duke
The No. 3-ranked Duke Blue Devils (24-2, 13-1 ACC) are gearing up to take on No. 1 Michigan this Saturday in potentially the best game of the entire 2025-26 college basketball season. The two squads will face off at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 pm ET.
Duke couldn't have asked for a better opportunity to pick up a midseason win that could propel it into the conversation for the best team in the sport this year. Michigan and Duke are the top two teams in the NCAA NET Rankings and at KenPom, respectively. Both are also the top two defenses in the sport, according to KenPom.
The Blue Devils and Wolverines each own 10 Quadrant 1 victories, which is tied for the most of any team in college hoops this year. Michigan is currently the projected No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament in ESPN's latest Bracketology update, which allows Duke to potentially take that spot over with a win this weekend.
Duke has been rolling since its first ACC loss at the hands of No. 16 North Carolina (20-6, 8-5 ACC). Since the buzzer-beating defeat, the Blue Devils have rattled off three straight wins by an average margin of 22 points.
However, Michigan just set the tone for this weekend's heavyweight bout with a signature win on Tuesday night.
Michigan Rolls Past Purdue To Set Tone for Saturday
On Tuesday night, the Wolverines headed to Mackey Arena to take on No. 7 Purdue. Despite playing in one of the toughest road environments in college basketball, Michigan had no issues picking up a huge conference victory.
Michigan downed the Boilermakers, 91-80, to improve to 25-1 on the campaign headed into the weekend. It has now won 11 straight games.
Final Score Doesn’t Indicate Michigan’s Dominance
Despite the tally only showing an 11-point win for Michigan, it was utterly dominant on the road. The Wolverines shot 53% from the field as a team and 13-of-23 (57%) from the three-point line. Dusty May's group assisted on 24 of its 30 made field goals on the night and once stretched its lead to as many as 20 points.
Winning on the road in conference play is hard in itself, and Michigan looked like the clearly better team in a top-five environment in the sport.
Duke will have its hands full on Saturday night, but it couldn't have asked for a better opportunity to prove how elite it really is.
