How Michigan Cancellation Affects Duke Basketball Strength of Schedule

The Duke basketball program will play one of the most daunting non-conference schedules in college basketball next season, but the slate has just experienced a pretty major change.

Duke was originally supposed to take on Michigan at Madison Square Garden as one of the games scheduled for next season under Duke's broadcast agreement with Amazon. Then, a media rights dispute involving the Big Ten caused the game to be moved to loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins.

TCU Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) passes near Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Friday, it was reported that the bout between Duke and Michigan would be canceled entirely due to ongoing media rights disputes. The Wolverines were replaced by Texas Tech, which Duke will now face at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 21.

Grant McCasland's Red Raiders are still a formidable opponent, but the Blue Devils' non-con slate certainly took a knock.

Jun 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; New Dallas Mavericks’ head coach Dusty May answers questions from the media during an introductory press conference at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Basketball Non-Con Slate Weakens After Michigan Cancellation

Before Dusty May left college basketball entirely to take over as the next head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, the contest between Duke and Michigan could've legitimately been the best game of the entire college basketball season.

Even after May left, new head coach Mike Boynton did a fantastic job keeping the Wolverines' roster intact. Granted, a head coaching change always raises questions about how a team's ceiling is affected, but Michigan still has likely a top-10 roster in the sport heading into the year.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) shoots past UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This paved the way for the bout between the Blue Devils and Wolverines to still be stellar. Now, Duke replaces a potential top 10 team in the land with a Red Raiders squad that probably won't be on the same level as UM next season.

Texas Tech will probably enter the season unranked, but TTU has the talent to be a true challenger for Duke come late December.

Most notably, the Red Raiders got JT Toppin back, a National Player of the Year candidate last season before he went down with a torn ACL in February. Toppin averaged 21.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.4 steals a night before being sidelined.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland in the second half against the Akron Zips during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech also returned Josiah Moseley, who averaged 5.5 points per game last season, as well as a few intriguing transfer portal additions, namely Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (20.7 ppg at UNLV), Cruz Davis (20.1 ppg at Hofstra), and Jamichael Stillwell (11.6 ppg at UCF).

Nonetheless, Texas Tech lost a lot this offseason and simply is not the same level of opponent that Michigan was. The Blue Devils will still have plenty of opportunities to pick up elite non-conference wins next season, but this cancellation is one more big-time resume-booster that Duke will no longer have.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke and Texas Tech Set for Rematch at MSG

This is the second year in a row that Duke and Texas Tech will meet at Madison Square Garden. Last season, the Red Raiders handed the Blue Devils their first loss of the season, winning 82-81. Duke was up by as many as 17 points in the second half before TTU came sprinting back to win it.

Duke losing out on a matchup with Michigan is unfortunate, but Texas Tech, led by Toppin, will still be a firm Quadrant 1 opportunity.