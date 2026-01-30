Providence vs. Villanova Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Jan. 30

The Villanova Wild Cats are looking to get back on track when they return home to face off against the Providence Friars. Villanova put up a good fight in Connecticut, covering as +11.5 underdogs in an eight-point loss to UConn over the weekend.

Providence is also coming off a road loss to Connecticut, falling 87-81 at +15.5 underdogs just a few nights ago.

This will be the second meeting this month between these rivals after Villanova got a 88-82 road win on January 13.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big East matchup.

Providence vs. Villanova Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Providence +8.5 (-110)

Villanova -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Providence: +340

Villanova: -450

Total

156.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Providence vs. Villanova How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 28

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Finneran Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Providence record: 9-12

Villanova record: 15-5

Providence vs. Villanova Betting Trends

Providence is 12-9 ATS this season

Villanova is 13-7 ATS this season

The OVER is 15-6 in Providence games this season

The OVER is 11-9 in Villanova games this season

Providence vs. Villanova Key Players to Watch

Bryce Lindsay, Guard, Villanova Wildcats

Bryce Lindsay had a strong start to the season, averaging 16.9 points per game in his first 14 contests through January 3. However, he’s topped out at 11 points in his last six games, including just three points on 0-of-8 shooting from the field (0-of-6 from deep) in the loss to UConn.

The sophomore guard had shooting struggles a few weeks ago at Providence, too, making just 2-of-10 from the field (2-of-8 from deep) for nine points. He’ll need to get going at home, where he averages 16.2 points per game, for Villanova on Friday night.

Providence vs. Villanova Prediction and Pick

This total of 156.5 is the same as the last meeting, when the two teams combined for 170 points in a six-point win for Villanova on the road. The spread is about where I’d expect it based on that and the Wildcats having home-court advantage, but I can’t pass up the over here.

The Friars average 88.8 points for and 86.1 against per game, with Villanova slightly lower at 77.4 for and 69.0 against. Still, this should be an open game at Villanova given Providence’s lackluster defense and ability to score.

Pick: OVER 156.5 (-115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.