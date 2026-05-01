Biggest Takeaways From Duke's Historic Deal With Amazon
In this story:
On Thursday, it was reported that the Duke basketball program had inked a ground-breaking broadcast deal with Amazon, allowing the service to stream three of the Blue Devils' neutral-site games next season.
Amazon will broadcast Duke's matchups against UConn in Las Vegas on Nov. 25, Michigan at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 21, and Gonzaga in Detroit on Feb. 20.
"In addition to our outstanding partnership with ESPN, we are excited to work with Prime Video on this groundbreaking initiative," Duke AD Nina King said. "As Prime Video's first college sports partner, this collaboration not only expands the global reach of Duke Men's Basketball, but also creates meaningful opportunities for our student-athletes in a way that reflects innovation and excellence."
This is obviously a major development in the new world of college sports and could be a turning point for the brand deals the sport is moving toward. Let's break down three major takeaways from Duke's new agreement with Amazon.
NIL Implications
Schools are constantly looking for new ways to find money to pay players, and Duke put that on display with the myriad of high-profile roster additions and retentions it made this offseason. This deal with Amazon will give the program and its players opportunities for NIL growth.
"The deal will include extensive NIL opportunities for Duke athletics and is part of a broader retail partnership expected to be announced at a later date," ESPN's Jeff Bozello and Pete Thamel said.
"Players will be able to promote the games, while the future retail partnership could potentially present other avenues."
In a world dominated by NIL, this is a massive new resource for the Duke program to leverage going forward.
How Many Duke Games Will Amazon Broadcast?
Beginning with the 2026-27 campaign in Duke's bouts against UConn, Michigan, and Gonzaga, Amazon will exclusively broadcast three non-conference games each year for the Blue Devils at neutral sites.
Since Scheyer took over at Duke, he has never been afraid of giving his teams a gauntlet of a non-conference slate. Expect all three contests broadcast each year by Amazon to be marquee dates.
Duke To Face Difficult Non-Conference Schedule Once Again
As we just mentioned, Scheyer always looks to give his guys one of the toughest non-con slates in college basketball each season. The 2026-27 season will be no different, as the Blue Devils will face three national title contenders based on the current slate.
Last year, Duke took on Florida, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Kansas, Michigan State, and Michigan in non-conference play, going 5-1. The Blue Devils went 11-2 against AP Top 25 opponents last season, not only the most ranked wins of any team in the sport, but tied for the most victories over ranked opponents in the AP Poll era.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.