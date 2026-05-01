Biggest Takeaways From Duke's Historic Deal With Amazon

On Thursday, it was reported that the Duke basketball program had inked a ground-breaking broadcast deal with Amazon, allowing the service to stream three of the Blue Devils' neutral-site games next season.

Amazon will broadcast Duke's matchups against UConn in Las Vegas on Nov. 25, Michigan at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 21, and Gonzaga in Detroit on Feb. 20.

Duke athletics director Nina King | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK

"In addition to our outstanding partnership with ESPN, we are excited to work with Prime Video on this groundbreaking initiative," Duke AD Nina King said. "As Prime Video's first college sports partner, this collaboration not only expands the global reach of Duke Men's Basketball, but also creates meaningful opportunities for our student-athletes in a way that reflects innovation and excellence."

This is obviously a major development in the new world of college sports and could be a turning point for the brand deals the sport is moving toward. Let's break down three major takeaways from Duke's new agreement with Amazon.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

NIL Implications

Schools are constantly looking for new ways to find money to pay players, and Duke put that on display with the myriad of high-profile roster additions and retentions it made this offseason. This deal with Amazon will give the program and its players opportunities for NIL growth.

"The deal will include extensive NIL opportunities for Duke athletics and is part of a broader retail partnership expected to be announced at a later date," ESPN's Jeff Bozello and Pete Thamel said.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"Players will be able to promote the games, while the future retail partnership could potentially present other avenues."

In a world dominated by NIL, this is a massive new resource for the Duke program to leverage going forward.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) drives as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sir Mohammed (13) defends during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

How Many Duke Games Will Amazon Broadcast?

Beginning with the 2026-27 campaign in Duke's bouts against UConn, Michigan, and Gonzaga, Amazon will exclusively broadcast three non-conference games each year for the Blue Devils at neutral sites.

Since Scheyer took over at Duke, he has never been afraid of giving his teams a gauntlet of a non-conference slate. Expect all three contests broadcast each year by Amazon to be marquee dates.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots a free throw against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke To Face Difficult Non-Conference Schedule Once Again

As we just mentioned, Scheyer always looks to give his guys one of the toughest non-con slates in college basketball each season. The 2026-27 season will be no different, as the Blue Devils will face three national title contenders based on the current slate.

Last year, Duke took on Florida, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Kansas, Michigan State, and Michigan in non-conference play, going 5-1. The Blue Devils went 11-2 against AP Top 25 opponents last season, not only the most ranked wins of any team in the sport, but tied for the most victories over ranked opponents in the AP Poll era.