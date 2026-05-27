How Duke and UNC Turned Teammates Into Arch Rivals

Duke and North Carolina both hit the international market to find talent for the 2026-27 season.

Jon Scheyer went and found 16-year-old seven-footer Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who is oozing with potential as a long-term addition for the Blue Devils.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Boumtje Boumtje is from Florida but has been playing professionally overseas for the last few years. He won't turn 17 until late May, meaning he will have to spend at least two years in college basketball before potentially declaring for the 2028 NBA Draft.

Boumtje Boumtje is an extremely intriguing prospect coming into the Duke program, but Michael Malone found a similar talent to bring into Chapel Hill.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Sayon Keita was a late addition to the Tar Heels' 2026 recruiting class, also coming over from Spain like Boumtje Boumtje. Keita is originally from Mali.

However, what their recruitments did was turn them from teammates into arch rivals.

Block party from UNC-commit Sayon Keita at the adidas Next Generation Tournament Finals in Athens today.



The 7-foot Malian put his 7'5 wingspan on display with 7 blocks, demonstrating outstanding defensive versatility in Barcelona's win over Red Star. pic.twitter.com/P4nzqojPYH — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 21, 2026

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje And Sayon Keita Were Teammates With FC Barcelona

Boumtje Boumtje and Keita have spent the past season as teammates with FC Barcelona's U18 squad. The pair recently competed together in the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague Tournament, where both put together extremely impressive performances.

Boumtje Boumtje showed how elite his long-term potential is, and why he could be in the discussion for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2028 NBA Draft.

Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje wins the MVP award of the ANGE finals after a decisive victory over Real Madrid’s U18 team averaging



19.0 PPG

7.5 RPG

3.8 APG

2.3 STK

58% FG

47% 3P

79% FT



The 6’11 big man wraps up his Barca career with an MVP award, heading to play for Duke next season pic.twitter.com/0tA3NE0T2T — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) May 24, 2026

The 7'0", 230-pound big man averaged 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.3 stocks a game on 58% shooting from the field, 47% shooting from three-point range, and 79% shooting from the free-throw line en route to winning the event's finals MVP.

Boumtje Boumtje's advanced offensive repertoire at 16 years old and seven-feet tall makes him one of the most intriguing prospects in the entire 2026 recruiting class, but Keita also boasts some elite potential.

2008-born Malian big man, Sayon Keita, has been a force at the rim for Barça here at the #AdidasNGT Finals.



Long, fluid 7-footer w/ a massive reach.



Quick off his feet as a lob threat and rim-protector + flashes some promising mobility on long, high hedges. pic.twitter.com/A9NNXNiCYA — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) May 24, 2024

Keita, a seven-foot center, has the makings of an elite shot blocker and rim protector, and could be a lottery pick in 2027. Across the ANGE event, the Mali native averaged 9.0 points and 8.5 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field, while tallying a ridiculous seven blocks in one of FC Barcelona's matchups.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Boumtje Boumtje vs. Keita Will Be Cinema

Boumtje Boumtje's offensive game is ahead of his defensive game at this point, while Keita could become one of the best defensive anchors in the ACC right away with the Tar Heels.

Both are "long-term" pieces, but both already have extremely impressive aspects of their games. For Boumtje Boumtje, it's his handle as a seven-footer, his passing ability, and his ability to create his own shot from the outside with the dribble and in movement.

Keita is already an outstanding shot-blocker and protects the glass at a high level, giving UNC a much-needed defensive anchor down low.

Both will likely play significant roles for their respective clubs early on as freshmen, although Keita could spend just one season in college basketball. Nonetheless, these two going head-to-head at least twice next season will be an extremely enticing matchup for fans to keep an eye on.