5 Most Important Players on Duke Basketball's Roster Next Season
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff will enter the 2026-27 college basketball season with the most championship-ready team they have had since Scheyer took over in Durham.
This incoming group boasts a perfect blend of young talent, continuity, and veteran leadership to pave the way for a deep NCAA Tournament run. In today's age of college basketball, continuity and experience are possibly the two biggest keys to a winning roster. Duke checks both of those boxes.
The Blue Devils might be the deepest team in the nation heading into next season, but let's break down the five most important players on the roster.
5. Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje
Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje was a late addition to the Blue Devils' 2026 recruiting class, but I believe he has the highest long-term ceiling of any recruit Scheyer has had since taking over as head coach.
At 16 years old, the seven-footer has a versatile scoring arsenal and can pass at an extremely high level. Given his size and age, his offensive game is extremely advanced, leaving Scheyer with lots of options for how to throw him on the floor.
Boumtje Boumtje's offense is ahead of his defense, but having a seven-footer with an established outside shot and an ability to handle the ball and create is a tool not many other clubs in the nation will have at their disposal. If the international prospect can develop quickly, Duke will be one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the country.
4. Dame Sarr
Somewhat similar to Boumtje Boumtje, Duke needs Dame Sarr to make major strides in order for the Blue Devils to reach their offensive ceiling.
The 6'8" wing came into college basketball regarded as one of the best outside shooters in the 2025 recruiting class, having knocked down over 44% of his threes with FC Barcelona. However, the consistency wasn't quite there during his rookie season in Durham.
Sarr averaged 6.4 points per game on 32.3% shooting from the perimeter on 3.5 attempts. He was arguably Duke's best all-around defender last season, and if he can become a consistent volume three-point shooter, he could be the best 3-and-D wing in the sport.
3. Patrick Ngongba
The talent with Ngongba is already there. The 6'11" center was Duke's biggest breakout player a season ago, going from 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game as a rookie to 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game as a sophomore.
Ngongba was projected as a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft but elected to return to school. He could be one of the best rim-protecting and passing bigs in the ACC, but what makes him so important is his availability.
The North Carolina native missed nine games as a freshman and another six as a sophomore. Admittedly, Duke's depth in the frontcourt heading into next season is much better than it was in 2025-26, but Ngongba has to stay on the floor to remain Scheyer and Co.'s consistent defensive anchor.
2. Caleb Foster
Duke doesn't need Foster to be anything special, but he has to be the floor general who gets everything in order. The 6'5" guard had a major bounce-back campaign as a junior last season, but has to be that poised veteran presence that keeps the club level-headed.
I thought Foster was Duke's best perimeter defender a season ago, and he impacts winning in so many different ways. He doesn't need the ball in his hands to accelerate winning, but he has to be a consistent passer and defender, while understanding his role game to game.
Foster's box score stats will rarely jump out, but his impact is critical.
1. John Blackwell
Duke's ceiling revolves mainly around John Blackwell, who will be the team's No. 1 scoring option next season. He established himself as one of the best scorers in college basketball with Wisconsin in 2025-26, averaging over 19 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts.
He wanted to be with a program where he could have the ball in his hands often, and that's the opportunity he will get with the Blue Devils. As a career 44% shooter from the field and 37% shooter from three, an All-American-caliber season is on the table for the former Badger.
Still, his consistent scoring prowess is, above all else, what will decide Duke's true ceiling next season.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine