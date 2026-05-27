5 Most Important Players on Duke Basketball's Roster Next Season

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff will enter the 2026-27 college basketball season with the most championship-ready team they have had since Scheyer took over in Durham.

This incoming group boasts a perfect blend of young talent, continuity, and veteran leadership to pave the way for a deep NCAA Tournament run. In today's age of college basketball, continuity and experience are possibly the two biggest keys to a winning roster. Duke checks both of those boxes.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils might be the deepest team in the nation heading into next season, but let's break down the five most important players on the roster.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

5. Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje was a late addition to the Blue Devils' 2026 recruiting class, but I believe he has the highest long-term ceiling of any recruit Scheyer has had since taking over as head coach.

At 16 years old, the seven-footer has a versatile scoring arsenal and can pass at an extremely high level. Given his size and age, his offensive game is extremely advanced, leaving Scheyer with lots of options for how to throw him on the floor.

Boumtje Boumtje's offense is ahead of his defense, but having a seven-footer with an established outside shot and an ability to handle the ball and create is a tool not many other clubs in the nation will have at their disposal. If the international prospect can develop quickly, Duke will be one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the country.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

4. Dame Sarr

Somewhat similar to Boumtje Boumtje, Duke needs Dame Sarr to make major strides in order for the Blue Devils to reach their offensive ceiling.

The 6'8" wing came into college basketball regarded as one of the best outside shooters in the 2025 recruiting class, having knocked down over 44% of his threes with FC Barcelona. However, the consistency wasn't quite there during his rookie season in Durham.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) warms up prior to the game against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Sarr averaged 6.4 points per game on 32.3% shooting from the perimeter on 3.5 attempts. He was arguably Duke's best all-around defender last season, and if he can become a consistent volume three-point shooter, he could be the best 3-and-D wing in the sport.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) loses the ball as he goes to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21)in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

3. Patrick Ngongba

The talent with Ngongba is already there. The 6'11" center was Duke's biggest breakout player a season ago, going from 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game as a rookie to 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game as a sophomore.

Ngongba was projected as a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft but elected to return to school. He could be one of the best rim-protecting and passing bigs in the ACC, but what makes him so important is his availability.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Liutauras Lelevicius (3) atempts to block a shot by Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The North Carolina native missed nine games as a freshman and another six as a sophomore. Admittedly, Duke's depth in the frontcourt heading into next season is much better than it was in 2025-26, but Ngongba has to stay on the floor to remain Scheyer and Co.'s consistent defensive anchor.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) controls the ball in front of Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

2. Caleb Foster

Duke doesn't need Foster to be anything special, but he has to be the floor general who gets everything in order. The 6'5" guard had a major bounce-back campaign as a junior last season, but has to be that poised veteran presence that keeps the club level-headed.

I thought Foster was Duke's best perimeter defender a season ago, and he impacts winning in so many different ways. He doesn't need the ball in his hands to accelerate winning, but he has to be a consistent passer and defender, while understanding his role game to game.

Foster's box score stats will rarely jump out, but his impact is critical.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots against High Point Panthers center Youssouf Singare (24) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

1. John Blackwell

Duke's ceiling revolves mainly around John Blackwell, who will be the team's No. 1 scoring option next season. He established himself as one of the best scorers in college basketball with Wisconsin in 2025-26, averaging over 19 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts.

He wanted to be with a program where he could have the ball in his hands often, and that's the opportunity he will get with the Blue Devils. As a career 44% shooter from the field and 37% shooter from three, an All-American-caliber season is on the table for the former Badger.

Mar 18, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) participates in drills during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Still, his consistent scoring prowess is, above all else, what will decide Duke's true ceiling next season.