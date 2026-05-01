Grading Duke's Late Signing of Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer worked his magic once again, landing an elite international prospect to round out an already stellar 2026 recruiting class.
The Blue Devils sealed a commitment from international big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, a 7'0, 230-pounder from Spain. Boumtje Boumtje is originally from Florida, but moved to Spain a few years ago, where he has been playing with FC Barcelona.
Duke Likely Deepest Team in College Basketball After Boumtje Boumtje Commitment
Scheyer and his staff wanted another frontcourt piece to round out the rotation, and quickly pivoted to Boumtje Boumtje. There is a path for the forward to start, but it seems more likely he will come off the bench, at least right away. With the addition of Boumtje Boumtje, the Blue Devils are likely the deepest team in college hoops heading into next season.
Duke is returning four of its top six scorers from a season ago in Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer, along with redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins. Beyond that, the Blue Devils made two splashes in the transfer portal with former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski and former star Wisconsin guard John Blackwell.
To top it off, Scheyer and Co. are also bringing in a top-three national recruiting class, according to 247Sports, that Boumtje Boumtje just joined. Duke has a roster that can go 10 or 11 deep next season if it wants to.
What Boumtje Boumtje Brings to Duke
Boumtje Boumtje is currently 16 years old and doesn't turn 17 until May. Meaning, he will have to spend at least two years in college before potentially entering the 2028 NBA Draft. So, Scheyer didn't just land a big-time talent, but a long-term piece.
For his size, the seven-footer has a fantastic feel for the game, despite limited athleticism. Boumtje Boumtje can run the break in transition, pass, pick-and-pop, rebound, and finish at the rim with finesse.
Under a coach like Scheyer, who might be the best developer of talent in college basketball, there's no doubt he will get Boumtje Boumtje to his highest potential in two years. He likely won't be a stat-stuffer right away, but it's hard not to see him playing significant minutes.
At the very least, Duke now has a long and versatile backup center or four-man with some of the highest long-term upside in the entire 2026 recruiting class. Add in how he has to spend at least two years in college, and there isn't much wrong with this signing.
Grade: A
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.