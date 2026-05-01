Grading Duke's Late Signing of Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer worked his magic once again, landing an elite international prospect to round out an already stellar 2026 recruiting class.

The Blue Devils sealed a commitment from international big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, a 7'0, 230-pounder from Spain. Boumtje Boumtje is originally from Florida, but moved to Spain a few years ago, where he has been playing with FC Barcelona.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells down court Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke Likely Deepest Team in College Basketball After Boumtje Boumtje Commitment

Scheyer and his staff wanted another frontcourt piece to round out the rotation, and quickly pivoted to Boumtje Boumtje. There is a path for the forward to start, but it seems more likely he will come off the bench, at least right away. With the addition of Boumtje Boumtje, the Blue Devils are likely the deepest team in college hoops heading into next season.

Duke is returning four of its top six scorers from a season ago in Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer, along with redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins. Beyond that, the Blue Devils made two splashes in the transfer portal with former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski and former star Wisconsin guard John Blackwell.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) attempts to shoot the ball on St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

To top it off, Scheyer and Co. are also bringing in a top-three national recruiting class, according to 247Sports, that Boumtje Boumtje just joined. Duke has a roster that can go 10 or 11 deep next season if it wants to.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

What Boumtje Boumtje Brings to Duke

Boumtje Boumtje is currently 16 years old and doesn't turn 17 until May. Meaning, he will have to spend at least two years in college before potentially entering the 2028 NBA Draft. So, Scheyer didn't just land a big-time talent, but a long-term piece.

For his size, the seven-footer has a fantastic feel for the game, despite limited athleticism. Boumtje Boumtje can run the break in transition, pass, pick-and-pop, rebound, and finish at the rim with finesse.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) dribbles during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Under a coach like Scheyer, who might be the best developer of talent in college basketball, there's no doubt he will get Boumtje Boumtje to his highest potential in two years. He likely won't be a stat-stuffer right away, but it's hard not to see him playing significant minutes.

At the very least, Duke now has a long and versatile backup center or four-man with some of the highest long-term upside in the entire 2026 recruiting class. Add in how he has to spend at least two years in college, and there isn't much wrong with this signing.

Grade: A