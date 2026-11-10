How To Watch Duke Basketball's Champions Classic Bout With MSU
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The Duke Blue Devils have looked pretty good to start the year. This is their first test to show they are in the very top tier of the sport.
Duke defeated Army and Coastal Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium to kick off the year, and now will meet No. 5 Michigan State in the Champions Classic in Chicago on Tuesday night. The Spartans are also 2-0 to begin the year, but this is a game Duke should expect to win.
Michigan State is entering the year expected to be a deep NCAA Tournament contender, but it looks a step below the Duke's and the Florida's of the world right now. We'll learn a good deal about both teams on Tuesday night, but the Blue Devils can show they're far ahead of schedule with a comfortable win.
Before the game, here's everything you need to know.
How To Watch Duke vs. Michigan State in Champions Classic
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026
Time: 7:00 pm ET
Location: United Center (Chicago, IL)
TV: ESPN
Announcers: Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden
Listen: Blue Devil Network
Duke vs. Michigan State Series History
The Blue Devils are 16-4 all-time against Michigan State and have won the last three meetings between the two schools. Duke defeated the Spartans 66-60 in East Lansing last season. The last time the two clubs met in the Champions Classic was in the 2023-24 campaign; Duke won that one 74-65 in Chicago.
Duke vs. Michigan State Preview
Michigan State is led by arguably the best player in the entire country, junior guard Jeremy Fears Jr. Fears has tallied 25 total points and 20 assists to seven turnovers through MSU's first two games. A big key for Duke will be limiting either Fears' scoring or passing ability. In the Blue Devils' win at Breslin last year, Fears had 13 dimes, but was held to six points on 0-of-10 shooting from the field.
Tom Izzo's frontcourt also feels like one big wild card right now. Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke has potential but hasn't shown a ton yet; Jesse McCulloch feels like a flyer, and 4-star freshman Ethan Taylor has yet to really show what he can do.
Duke is one of the biggest teams in the country and boasts a plethora of big options with Patrick Ngongba, Drew Scharnowski, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, and others. It wouldn't be too surprising if Duke wins this game by double digits and is in control the entire way, but we'll learn a lot about both programs on Tuesday night.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine