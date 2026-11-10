How To Watch Duke Basketball's Champions Classic Bout With MSU

The Duke Blue Devils have looked pretty good to start the year. This is their first test to show they are in the very top tier of the sport.

Duke defeated Army and Coastal Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium to kick off the year, and now will meet No. 5 Michigan State in the Champions Classic in Chicago on Tuesday night. The Spartans are also 2-0 to begin the year, but this is a game Duke should expect to win.

Michigan State is entering the year expected to be a deep NCAA Tournament contender, but it looks a step below the Duke's and the Florida's of the world right now. We'll learn a good deal about both teams on Tuesday night, but the Blue Devils can show they're far ahead of schedule with a comfortable win.

Before the game, here's everything you need to know.

Nov 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard John Blackwell (13) dribbles up court during the second half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How To Watch Duke vs. Michigan State in Champions Classic

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026

Time: 7:00 pm ET

Location: United Center (Chicago, IL)

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden

Listen: Blue Devil Network

Nov 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) dunks in front of Coastal Carolina Chanticleers forward Jordan Buzzard (11)during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke vs. Michigan State Series History

The Blue Devils are 16-4 all-time against Michigan State and have won the last three meetings between the two schools. Duke defeated the Spartans 66-60 in East Lansing last season. The last time the two clubs met in the Champions Classic was in the 2023-24 campaign; Duke won that one 74-65 in Chicago.

Duke vs. Michigan State Preview

Michigan State is led by arguably the best player in the entire country, junior guard Jeremy Fears Jr. Fears has tallied 25 total points and 20 assists to seven turnovers through MSU's first two games. A big key for Duke will be limiting either Fears' scoring or passing ability. In the Blue Devils' win at Breslin last year, Fears had 13 dimes, but was held to six points on 0-of-10 shooting from the field.

Nov 2, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his players during the second half against the Army Black Knights at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tom Izzo's frontcourt also feels like one big wild card right now. Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke has potential but hasn't shown a ton yet; Jesse McCulloch feels like a flyer, and 4-star freshman Ethan Taylor has yet to really show what he can do.

Duke is one of the biggest teams in the country and boasts a plethora of big options with Patrick Ngongba, Drew Scharnowski, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, and others. It wouldn't be too surprising if Duke wins this game by double digits and is in control the entire way, but we'll learn a lot about both programs on Tuesday night.