Intriguing Transfer Portal Target Duke Should Look At

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are in for a very eventful offseason, as several key rotation players from this past season face jarring decisions about their futures.

The only guaranteed exits for the Blue Devils are Maliq Brown and, in all likelihood, Cameron Boozer. Brown has exhausted all of his collegiate eligibility, and Boozer, although he has not declared yet, will almost definitely be headed to the 2026 NBA Draft.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Outside of those two, however, there are several guys with options to weigh in terms of returning to Durham, declaring for this summer's draft, or potentially hitting the transfer portal.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) passes the ball between Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) and Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Several Key Pieces Have Decisions To Make

Guys like Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Cayden Boozer, Dame Sarr, and Nik Khamenia all have several options on the table. For Evans and Ngongba, it's likely either a jump to the NBA or a return to Duke. For the rest, the portal could be in play.

Although, the Blue Devils have not dealt with much portal trouble since the NIL era of college athletics began, so there's reason to believe a good amount of those guys would return over hitting the portal.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Then again, Duke is bringing in the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, so there likely won't be enough minutes to go around depending on who departs from the program and stays.

Even with all the uncertainty regarding this past squad's futures, there's one portal wing that the Blue Devils should keep an eye on.

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Scheyer and Co. Should Look Into Miles Byrd

Miles Byrd just wrapped up his redshirt junior season at San Diego State, averaging 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.9 steals a game on 40.5% shooting from the field and 30.8% shooting from three-point range on 4.3 attempts a contest.

The 6'6", 190-pound wing is currently the No. 3 overall player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports.

Miles Byrd displayed his unique basketball instincts at the NBA draft combine that made him one of the best defensive playmakers in college basketball, racking up a ton of blocks, steals and assists. pic.twitter.com/S6t1zTJweO — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 16, 2025

Now, why Duke should look into Byrd is that he fits the archetype of a Duke wing, with the exception of outside shooting. Byrd is one of the best defenders in college basketball, taking home Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors this past season.

The California native isn't a guy who is going to score in bunches. He went for over 15 points in just seven games this season. However, as likely the best defensive player in this year's portal cycle, his versatility and skill set on that side of the ball could be of use to Duke.

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Duke likely won't need more scorers next season with the talent it could get back, mixed with the incoming recruiting class. But what it will always take is lengthy and switchable defenders who disrupt opposing offenses' actions at high levels.

In each season Byrd has been with the Aztecs, they have finished inside the top 16 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. The redshirt junior was the best all-around defender in a feisty Mountain West this past year.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Byrd doesn't need to be a priority, at least right now, but should certainly be a player the Duke staff is keeping their eyes on.