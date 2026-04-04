3 Duke Rotation Pieces Most Likely To Return

The Duke Blue Devils are in a pretty interesting offseason relative to what they are used to, given that much of this past year's production could return. Typically, Jon Scheyer and his staff get elite talent for a year, then have to completely rebuild for the next.

Just a season ago, the Blue Devils lost their entire starting five to the NBA Draft. However, this time around looks to be different.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Several key rotation pieces face tough decisions about staying in Durham, entering the 2026 NBA Draft, or potentially hitting the transfer portal.

Obviously, not everyone will stick around. Let's take a look at three Blue Devils with a high chance to return in 2026-27.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Dame Sarr

Dame Sarr has the build and archetype to turn himself into a potential lottery pick if he can establish a consistent three-point shot. However, that didn't really happen across his freshman season with the Blue Devils.

Before coming to Duke, the Italian guard played professionally for FC Barcelona, where he shot 44.8% from the perimeter across 15 Euro League games. At 6'8" with elite defensive versatility, Sarr entered the college game as a projected first-round pick.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

This season, Sarr averaged 6.4 points on 32.3% shooting from three on 3.5 attempts a game. He showed flashes of elite outside shooting potential, but was never able to put it together on a game-to-game basis. As a result, his draft stock took a major hit.

If Sarr comes back next season with a lethal outside shot mixed with the defensive skills he already possesses, he could easily turn into a lottery pick in 2027.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Caleb Foster

Foster completely resurged his collegiate career as a junior following a sophomore campaign where he practically fell out of the rotation across the second half of the season. In 2025-26, the North Carolina native tallied career-highs in points per game (8.3), rebounds per game (3.5), assists per game (2.8), and field goal percentage (44.7), while shooting nearly 40% from three on 3.0 attempts a night.

Nonetheless, the 6'5" guard hasn't generated a ton of NBA momentum. Considering Foster didn't hit the portal after a season at Duke where he lost his playing time altogether, it wouldn't make sense for him to depart now.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Adding on to that, Foster has a chance to be the veteran ringleader on a team bringing in the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class. After a season that ended in pure heartbreak for the Blue Devils, Foster is poised for a redemption tour.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils Isaiah Evans (3) looses control of the ball in front of UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24), Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2), and Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans

This is a bit of a wildcard, but there's probably a higher chance Evans returns to college than most folks around college basketball are considering. As a 6'7" sharpshooter, Evans projects as a solid 3-and-D wing in the NBA, but there's likely still room to grow.

As a sophomore in an elevated role, Evans averaged 15.0 points on 36.1% shooting from three on 7.4 attempts a game. He was hot and cold at times, but one thing that never lacked with Evans is confidence. He also vastly expanded his scoring arsenal, displaying an ability to attack the rim and finish around the basket, as well as outside shooting.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) passes the ball between Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) and Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Currently, Evans is the No. 25 overall 2026 NBA Draft prospect according to ESPN. If he were drafted in that range, his rookie salary would be anywhere from $2 million to $4 million.

However, if he elected to return to Durham, he would enter as one of the top players in college basketball, and his payday could be higher. Admittedly, it's probably more likely that Evans heads to the NBA, but a return to college is much more in the cards than most think.