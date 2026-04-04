New Transfer Portal Target for Duke Emerges

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have now switched to offseason mode after a disastrous collapse in the Elite Eight to 2-seed UConn. Although the Blue Devils won't be competing in this year's Final Four, Scheyer and Co. are now using that time to rebuild.

The Duke program is in a unique offseason relative to what it has been used to under Scheyer in the sense that much of this past squad's rotation could be retained. Typically, Duke loses the majority of its rotation players each year to the NBA. Just last season, the Blue Devils lost their entire 2024-25 starting five to the NBA Draft.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are several intriguing decisions to be made regarding key pieces such as Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Nik Khamenia, and others. However, there is one clear position that Duke will likely need to add to: center.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) shoots the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke's Center Depth Lacks Heavily

Maliq Brown has exhausted all of his collegiate eligibility, and Ngongba is viewed as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The sophomore is generally projected to go around picks 24-30, making a case for him to return to Durham for another season.

However, it is probably more likely than not that Ngongba ultimately declares for this summer's draft, given that there's a great chance his stock is never as high as it is right now. The 2026 draft class is extremely weak at the center position, and Ngongba has dealt with foot injuries throughout his career that could hinder his future stock if they continue.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) prepares to shootvduring a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With no centers as part of Duke's No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, that leaves Scheyer and Co. forced to hit the portal for a potential replacement. One star center just entered the picture for the Blue Devils to go after.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) controls the ball against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Duke Must Go After Kansas Transfer Flory Bidunga

Kansas sophomore center Flory Bidunga has declared for the 2026 NBA Draft while also entering the transfer portal. He is the No. 1 overall player in the portal according to 247Sports.

Bidunga is arguably the best rim protector in college basketball with gifted athleticism at 6'10" and 235 pounds. This past season, the Congo native averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and a Big 12-leading 2.6 blocks a game on 64.0% shooting from the field.

NEWS: Kansas big man Flory Bidunga, the Big 12 Defensive POY, is entering the @TransferPortal, source tells @On3. Will also test the NBA Draft waters.⁰⁰The 6-10 sophomore averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game this season. All-Big 12 First Team. Represented… https://t.co/WLw4n9Ue1i pic.twitter.com/5TZyGulu2O — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 3, 2026

He was also third nationally in Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating at EvanMiya.com, a metric that measures a player's defensive impact for his team when he is on the floor versus when he is not.

Scheyer prioritizes positional length and versatility, and although Bidunga never necessarily had to prove it at Kansas, he possesses the athletic ability and footwork to be able to guard multiple positions on the floor and move outside the paint.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; California Baptist Lancers forward Thomas Ndong (25) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Currently, Bidunga is the No. 37 overall draft prospect according to ESPN, leaving tons of room to be desired. The sophomore fits the mold of a Duke big man well and should be the priority candidate for the Blue Devils to land if Ngongba heads to the NBA.