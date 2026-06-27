Duke's Maliq Brown Makes Perfect First Impression Ahead of NBA Career

Three former members of the Duke basketball program were selected in the 2026 NBA Draft, with 2026 National Player of the Year Cameron Boozer as the headliner. Boozer was selected with the No. 3 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Sophomore sharpshooter Isaiah Evans was taken by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 33rd overall pick, and senior Maliq Brown was selected 44th overall by the San Antonio Spurs.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the third pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Duke forward Cameron Boozer after he was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It was a big shock that Evans fell out of the first round of the draft, highlighting the reality that he left potentially millions of dollars in NIL money on the table by making the jump to the NBA now instead of returning to college basketball.

Brown, however, was originally not featured on many draft boards when the pre-draft process began, despite being arguably the best all-around defensive player in college basketball last season. He doesn't have the deepest offensive arsenal, but his defensive versatility makes him a valuable asset for any NBA team.

Maliq Brown Could Be One of 2026 Draft's Biggest Steals

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) rebounds over Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Brown came off the bench for the most part across his two seasons for the Blue Devils, but was consistently the best all-around defender on the floor. As a senior in 2025-26, the 6'9" forward averaged 4.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.8 steals a night en route to winning the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award.

His box score stats will never jump out at fans, but his defensive versatility and active hands made him one of the most valuable pieces head coach Jon Scheyer had at his disposal. Brown could guard the one through five, causing deflections and making it extremely difficult for opposing ball handlers to get into any sort of rhythm.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) shoots the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

He hedged ball screens better than most defenders in college basketball, and his size and length, mixed with his ability to guard anyone on the floor, took the Blue Devils' defense to a completely new level.

Brown Makes Perfect First Impression

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) shoots the ball against Syracuse Orange forward Sadiq White Jr. (0) during the during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Above all, however, Brown is a team player and is all about winning. He came off the bench with no issues and gave 100% whenever he was on the floor. After being selected by San Antonio, Brown gave a perfect response to what he wants to get out of his rookie year in the NBA.

"What I'm looking forward to achieving my rookie year is, just, figuring out my role," Brown said. "Just doing whatever I can to help the team as best and in as many ways as possible and, just, coming in every day and trying to learn as much as I can."

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) controls the ball against Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Jayden Pierre (1) during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Throughout his entire collegiate career, Brown was known for his defense. He can be plugged into any lineup on the floor and wreak havoc on whatever offensive action the opponent is trying to run.

Brown only tallied five games of double-digit scoring as a senior at Duke, but he showed his pick-and-roll prowess as the roller when he played the true five with Patrick Ngongba out with injury late in the season. His defensive abilities might be the most impressive of any 2026 draft prospect, and he could end up being one of this class's biggest draft steals.