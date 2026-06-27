Duke's Maliq Brown Makes Perfect First Impression Ahead of NBA Career
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Three former members of the Duke basketball program were selected in the 2026 NBA Draft, with 2026 National Player of the Year Cameron Boozer as the headliner. Boozer was selected with the No. 3 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies.
Sophomore sharpshooter Isaiah Evans was taken by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 33rd overall pick, and senior Maliq Brown was selected 44th overall by the San Antonio Spurs.
It was a big shock that Evans fell out of the first round of the draft, highlighting the reality that he left potentially millions of dollars in NIL money on the table by making the jump to the NBA now instead of returning to college basketball.
Brown, however, was originally not featured on many draft boards when the pre-draft process began, despite being arguably the best all-around defensive player in college basketball last season. He doesn't have the deepest offensive arsenal, but his defensive versatility makes him a valuable asset for any NBA team.
Maliq Brown Could Be One of 2026 Draft's Biggest Steals
Brown came off the bench for the most part across his two seasons for the Blue Devils, but was consistently the best all-around defender on the floor. As a senior in 2025-26, the 6'9" forward averaged 4.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.8 steals a night en route to winning the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award.
His box score stats will never jump out at fans, but his defensive versatility and active hands made him one of the most valuable pieces head coach Jon Scheyer had at his disposal. Brown could guard the one through five, causing deflections and making it extremely difficult for opposing ball handlers to get into any sort of rhythm.
He hedged ball screens better than most defenders in college basketball, and his size and length, mixed with his ability to guard anyone on the floor, took the Blue Devils' defense to a completely new level.
Brown Makes Perfect First Impression
Above all, however, Brown is a team player and is all about winning. He came off the bench with no issues and gave 100% whenever he was on the floor. After being selected by San Antonio, Brown gave a perfect response to what he wants to get out of his rookie year in the NBA.
"What I'm looking forward to achieving my rookie year is, just, figuring out my role," Brown said. "Just doing whatever I can to help the team as best and in as many ways as possible and, just, coming in every day and trying to learn as much as I can."
Throughout his entire collegiate career, Brown was known for his defense. He can be plugged into any lineup on the floor and wreak havoc on whatever offensive action the opponent is trying to run.
Brown only tallied five games of double-digit scoring as a senior at Duke, but he showed his pick-and-roll prowess as the roller when he played the true five with Patrick Ngongba out with injury late in the season. His defensive abilities might be the most impressive of any 2026 draft prospect, and he could end up being one of this class's biggest draft steals.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine