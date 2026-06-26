What Duke's Maliq Brown Brings to the NBA
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The Duke basketball program saw three of its former players selected in the 2026 NBA Draft, and head coach Jon Scheyer has now developed eight NBA draftees in the last two seasons alone.
2026 ACC and National Player of the Year Cameron Boozer was taken with the No. 3 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies, which was widely expected. Three-point marksman Isaiah Evans had a bit of a longer wait than he was anticipating, as he dropped out of the first round entirely, eventually being taken 33rd overall in the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Then, there's Maliq Brown, who was the final Blue Devil taken in the 2026 draft. The senior was selected with the 44th overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs. Brown isn't the flashiest player in the world and will rarely fill up the stat sheet, but he could be one of the most productive second-rounders in this year's class.
Maliq Brown Was the Best Defender in This Draft Class
Brown was arguably the best all-around defender in all of college basketball last season. The 6'9" forward averaged 4.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.8 steals a night as a senior in Durham, but played 20 minutes a night due to his elite defensive versatility.
The former Syracuse transfer can legitimately guard the one through five on the court, with the most active hands of anyone in the country. If deflections were a recorded stat, Brown would assuredly lead the nation.
Again, Brown's offense rarely stood out. When Patrick Ngongba was sidelined with injury, he filled in well as a lethal pick-and-roll piece as the screener, but he only had five outings of double-digit scoring last season at Duke.
However, it's his ability to guard anybody on the floor at any point of attack that made him so valuable. Brown impacts winning in so many different ways, and that is highlighted by his effort.
Maliq Brown Deserved To Get Drafted
Brown will put his body on the line, go after 50/50 balls with intensity, and guard with tenacity and physicality for the entirety of a game. All of his points will likely come at the rim, at least with his current offensive skill set, but his defense makes him servicable for any NBA team.
The 2026 ACC Defensive Player of the Year will force himself onto the floor with how impactful a defender he is, and he will be able to carve out a long career in the NBA with his ability to plug into any possible lineup.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine