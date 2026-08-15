This Duke Basketball Criticism Could Actually Be Massive Strength

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff built an elite roster heading into the 2026-27 season, one that I think is his most championship-ready roster since he took over in Durham.

The Blue Devils have depth, experience, length at every position, and tons of talent. Heading into the season, it's pretty difficult to point out a glaring weakness on this roster, at least on paper.

Duke will enter the year as a heavyweight contender to win the National Championship. Although it's hard to find a weakness on this roster, there is definitely a difference compared to the past two.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Doesn't Necessarily Have a Surefire Superstar

Again, this very well could be the deepest and most all-around talented team Scheyer has had since he took over at Duke. However, the key difference is that it doesn't have a National Player of the Year frontrunner heading into the year.

Scheyer has had the National Player of the Year on his roster for two seasons in a row: Cameron Boozer in 2026 and Cooper Flagg in 2025. This team doesn't necessarily have that.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after a call following a play against the Houston Cougars during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the Eye on College Basketball Podcast, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander pointed that out.

"There's not a Flagg-, there's not a Boozer-level, program-changing player on the roster this season," Norlander said. "I'd argue going in, this can obviously change, that Duke just doesn't have a National Player of the Year candidate on its roster. Now, if they're going to be a 1-seed, could that change? Of course it could."

"If Duke is going to do what we think they're going to do, and that's be a 1-seed, at worst a 2-seed, then yes, Duke should have someone that is either a First or Second Team All-American...It's worth emphasizing, the difference here versus the past two years is that we knew Cooper Flagg was going to be awesome and we knew Cam Boozer was going to be awesome."

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) waits for the ball to be thrown into play as UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We think this Duke team is going to be very, very, very good, but there is not a player on this team that is going to be transcendent across the college basketball landscape for the 26-27 season."

While that is true heading into the year, I'm not sure that's necessarily a bad thing. The Blue Devils' best player in every game has been clear over the past two years, at least when they were healthy. That probably won't be the case in 2026-27.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, John Blackwell might not be a top-three NPOY candidate in the preseason, but he has a chance to legitimately be one of the top five to seven players in the entire sport. The 6'5" guard is a proven high-level, efficient volume scorer, coming off a junior year at Wisconsin when he averaged over 19 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three-point range on 7.3 attempts.

The former Badger can score in a ton of different ways and moves effectively without the basketball. Blackwell is a career 44% shooter from the floor and a 37% shooter from the perimeter, but for the first time in his career, he will be the clear go-to scoring option.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots against High Point Panthers center Youssouf Singare (24) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke has talent at every position on the floor with capable scorers and shooters, but none are as proven from a volume standpoint as Blackwell. I've said throughout the summer that I believe Blackwell has a chance to be an All-American, given that the Blue Devils' offensive ceiling will revolve around him.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Not Having a Clear Superstar a Good Thing?

Obviously, having the National Player of the Year on your roster is a good thing, but having elite talent around a star player could be even more beneficial. Now, that isn't to say that past Blue Devils squads led by Boozer and Flagg weren't loaded, but this team has a realm of continuity and depth that the past two have not.

Take a look at Michigan, this past season's National Champion. Yaxel Lendeborg was a superstar, but he wasn't the best player in every game. Aday Mara and Morez Johnson were incredibly impactful throughout the course of the year, and it was Elliot Cadeau who took home Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, go back to 2025 Florida. Walter Clayton Jr. was the team's clear star, but guys like Will Richard and Alijah Martin were massive pieces as well.

Even going back to the repeat UConn years in 2023 and 2024, neither squad had one star player around whom everything revolved. Now, they had a "best" player, but not one who was the definitive catalyst in every single game.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) controls the ball as UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Each of the last three National Champions has had one AP First Team All-American on its roster, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the entire system revolved around that one player. These clubs had other options who could have been the best player in a given game.

Now, Duke's offensive catalyst will almost certainly be Blackwell, but it has other options who will be the team's best players in games throughout the 2026-27 season. For the first time in two years, the Blue Devils will probably not have the best player in college basketball on their roster. However, that might actually be a good thing.