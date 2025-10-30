Duke Lands Commitment from 7’1’’ Center Prospect
Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer has finally landed his second commitment in the Class of 2026. 7'1'' center Maxime Meyer joins five-star small forward Bryson Howard as the team's two commitments heading into next season.
Scheyer knew he had to work overtime after failing to secure a visit with Maximo Adams. Now, he has received a commitment from Meyer of IMG Academy. The four-star player was a Top 100 player in the class and will be a fine addition to the Blue Devils.
Duke Made a Late Push For Meyer
Florida and Stanford were Meyer's other choices, but he chose Duke to be his future home. Meyer is currently the No. 95 overall recruit in the Class of 2026. For reference, Howard was the No. 12-ranked player.
Shockingly, neither Florida nor Duke was in Meyer's original top six. Scheyer, who's looking to compete with women's coach Kara Lawson, now has a second name to add to his resume. He's still a bit behind Lawson's Class of 2026 for future Lady Blue Devils, but his ability to go out and get Meyer was a huge deal.
Michigan State, Ohio State, Saint Mary's, SMU, Vanderbilt, and Stanford were his original Top 6. In the end, five of those schools didn't make the cut to his Top 3. Duke managed to steal Meyer from a number of quality colleges, but in the end, the Blue Devils always find a way to come out on top.
Meyer Comments On His Commitment
"First, I would like to sincerely thank all the schools and coaches who showed interest in recruiting me this year," Meyer told 247Sports Travis Branham. "Huge thanks to my parents for making this journey possible, as well as all of my coaches, from Canada to IMG, who helped me along the way."
He continued, "I am honored to put on the Duke blue and play for Coach Scheyer. I look forward to joining the Brotherhood and attending Duke University. Go Blue Devils!"
The Blue Devils Class of 2026 now features two players, but Scheyer knows he still has plenty of work to do. Meyer was one of the tallest players on the board, but now he's officially committed to Duke.
This season, Duke doesn't have a single player taller than seven feet. Patrick Ngongba II and Ifeanyi Ufochukwu both stand 6'11'', but Meyer's 7'1'' stance will be a huge boost to a team that lacks in the height department.
