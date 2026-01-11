5-Star Duke Commit Rippey Earns Another Award

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff inked the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class following the commitment of 5-star guard Deron Rippey Jr. The Blue Devils had previously sealed commitments from 5-star forward Cameron Williams and Bryson Howard, along with 4-star Canadian seven-footer Maxime Meyer.

All of Duke's first three 2026 commits were frontcourt guys, which made landing Rippey that much more important for the program. There's a great chance that both of Scheyer's current point guards, Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer, make the jump to the NBA next season, leaving Rippey in the position to run the backcourt from day one in Durham. Rippey ultimately committed to the Blue Devils over Miami, NC State, Texas, and Tennessee.

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) talks to head coach Jon Scheyer during the first half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The 6'2", 175-pound prospect is currently rated as the No. 12 overall player, No. 1 point guard, and No. 1 player out of New Jersey according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings. Rippey is an explosive athlete who can finish through contact at the rim, and fits the description of a Duke guard with his elite defensive effort and physicality on that side of the ball.

Rippey has already been deemed the best point guard in high school basketball by insiders around the country, and he continues to back those claims up with elite performances.

Cameron Williams and Deron Rippey Jr here https://t.co/h7FPdntk1F — Duke Basketball In Depth (@DukeInDepth) January 9, 2026

5-Star Deron Rippey Jr. Continues To Show His Elite Potential

In his most recent outing, the Duke commit put together yet another stellar performance to further cement his case as the nation's top high school point guard. In a 58-55 victory for Blair Academy (NJ) over The Patrick School (NJ), Rippey was the star of the show.

Rippey tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals in the victory as part of the Iverson Classic Blackout New Jersey Series. The guard earned himself the Player of the Game award in what was one of the top high school hoops games of the season.

Since his senior year began, the future Blue Devil has continued to improve in so many aspects of the game. His shooting, intensity on defense, and ability to make plays for teammates are already at an extremely high level. Rippey does a great job of not forcing shots on the offensive side of the ball, and his clean play with still so much room to develop will be a luxury for Scheyer and the rest of his staff.

Recent Duke commit and @jerseymikes Naismith Boys’ High School POY Watch List player Deron Rippey Jr. with a complete performance. 14 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 3 STLS. Impact everywhere.



Picture/Video: @SLAM_HS pic.twitter.com/Yb9NW2RUKL — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) January 8, 2026

The Blue Devils may not be done in the 2026 recruiting class, as 5-star guard Jordan Smith has been heavily linked to Duke for a while. A timetable for his commitment is still to be determined.

