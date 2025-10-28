Cameron Boozer Shows Why He Was Duke’s Top Recruit
Together, Cameron and Cayden Boozer were two of the biggest additions to Duke's 2025-26 team. The Class of 2025 recruits proved to be quite the package duo, and head coach Jon Scheyer did everything in his power to make them Blue Devils.
Now that Duke has gotten a few games out of Cameron, it's clear the sky is the limit. So many top recruits have come through Duke and been one-and-done, but Boozer's talents have already exceeded all expectations.
Boozer's Bright Future
While his first two games with the Blue Devils were only exhibitions, it's hard to imagine a scenario where this doesn't translate to the regular season. Cameron has an undeniable skill set that will likely see him be a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
His brother isn't too far behind, though there's quite a difference in abilities between the two. One mock draft sees Cameron being drafted in the first round as well, though he's not even a projected starter for Scheyer's squad.
When both Boozers are on the court together, Blue Devils fans are going to be in for quite the treat. Cameron alone has been dominating, and his latest 20-20 game proves exactly why Duke made the right decision to go for broke and bring both of the Boozer's to Durham, NC.
Stellar Exhibition Performances
Until the whistle blows on Nov 4 against Texas, there are still going to be doubters. No matter what Cameron does in a few exhibition games, no one is going to believe what he's truly capable of until the regular season gets underway. Thankfully, for not only Cameron, but Blue Devils fans, that is now one week away.
As part of the Duke Vitale Invitational, Cameron will be able to show the world why he was a top target for the Blue Devils. Against Tennessee, he finished with an astonishing 24 points and 23 rebounds.
Keep in mind, Boozer did all that with six assists, two blocks, and a steal. He finished 7/20 from the field in 39 minutes, which included him making nine of his 11 attempted free throws. Looking at his height and stature, Blue Devils fans should get used to seeing Boozer at the line.
Another reason Boozer's performance against Tennessee was so special was due to the fact that Deron Rippey Jr. was in attendance.
The critically acclaimed recruit was coming off his official visit at Duke, but then spent the weekend at Tennessee. For him to see that type of dominant performance led to a Blue Devils victory, he may swing to them instead of the Volunteers.
