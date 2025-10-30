Former Duke Basketball Player Set to Suit Up for Skyforce
Now, as a fourth-year professional, Duke basketball one-and-done and 2022 Final Four participant Trevor Keels looked impressive in his preseason debut for the Miami Heat earlier this month, leading the team with his 12 points in a loss to the Orlando Magic.
But just over a week later, the Heat waived the former No. 42 overall draft pick. As a result, Keels is set to begin another pro campaign in the NBA G League, this time with the Heat's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Earlier this week, the Skyforce announced its 18-man training camp roster. Keels is on there alongside Miami Heat two-way talents Vladislav Goldin, Myron Gardner, and Jahmir Young, plus a couple of fellow former two-way players in Ethan Thompson and Alex Fudge.
Keels' Playing History
Trevor Keels saw action in three NBA regular season games as a rookie out of Duke in 2022-23, averaging 1.0 points and 0.7 rebounds in 2.7 minutes per contest while on a two-way contract with the franchise that drafted him, the New York Knicks.
However, the 22-year-old and former five-star prep out of Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) hasn't been on the floor in a regular season outing ever since.
Across the past two seasons, Keels has served as a top-shelf bucket-getter for the Iowa Wolves, the G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
After averaging 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 2023-24, the 6-foot-5 guard tallied 20.9 points, 2.7 boards, and 3.7 dimes in his career-best campaign last season.
Keels and the Skyforce begin their regular season slate with back-to-back road outings against the Motor City Cruise on Friday, Nov. 7, and Saturday, Nov. 8.
In his lone Duke basketball season, coinciding with five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski's last year as head coach of the Blue Devils, Trevor Keels averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists as a full-time starter for a group that recorded 32 wins and reached the Final Four before ultimately falling to the archrival UNC Tar Heels in New Orleans' Louisiana Superdome.
He was the last of five Blue Devils and the lone second-rounder who came off the board at the 2022 NBA Draft, following No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, No. 15 overall pick Mark Williams, No. 16 overall pick AJ Griffin, and No. 26 overall pick Wendell Moore Jr.
