Jon Scheyer Educates Duke Basketball Squad With Tre Jones Brilliance

It's never a bad idea to employ footage of Duke basketball product Tre Jones in prepping a team for a showdown against the UNC Tar Heels.

After all, the 2018-20 Blue Devil point guard once delivered a legendary performance in the Tobacco Road rivalry, finishing with 28 points, six rebounds, and five assists after dipping into his bag of tricks multiple times to help Duke complete a miraculous 98-96 overtime road win in Chapel Hill on Feb. 8, 2020.

So, on Friday morning, ahead of the battle between the No. 1-ranked Blue Devils (28-2, 16-1 ACC) and No. 17 Tar Heels (24-6, 12-5 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN), Scheyer showed his fourth Duke basketball collection a highlight of what Jones did in the final seconds to seal the Chicago Bulls' 105-103 road victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

"Anybody see this last night?" the 38-year-old Scheyer, who hails from the Chicago metropolitan area, asked his bunch as he cued up the tape of Jones' instinctive moonball heave with a few seconds remaining on the clock in saving the ball from going out of bounds while simultaneously ensuring the Suns would be left with zero chance of seeing any opportunity to touch it again.

"That was an incredibly high-IQ play," the announcer noted in the above reel, which the Duke basketball program's social media team posted on Friday afternoon.

Tre Jones Proudly Credits Duke Basketball Education

The postgame clip from the Bulls includes Tre Jones' nod to all the magic he learned under the tutelage of the Duke basketball staff when he was a player for now-retired five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski and Jon Scheyer was an assistant.

"That's that Duke education," Jones noted after tallying 21 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals, and only turnover in the contest. "That's that Duke education."

Jones has been a starter in half of his 46 appearances this season, his second campaign in Chicago. The 26-year-old, a second-round draft pick in 2020 after becoming the 2019-20 ACC Player of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year as a Blue Devil sophomore, is averaging 12.3 points, 2.9 boards, 5.5 dimes, 1.2 takeaways, and only 1.3 turnovers per game for the 2025-26 Bulls.

