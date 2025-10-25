Blue Devil Country

Meet the Latest Star Emerging for Duke Basketball

The Duke Blue Devils have a new star for their basketball team that will lead them this season. How far will this star take the team this season?

Michael Canelo

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils basketball team is looking to have a special season. They are almost set to take the court for their first official game of the year. This is going to be a season where this team is expected to be in the Final Four and be the last team standing at the end of the season.

They have a great head coach in Jon Scheyer, who is here to win it all, and a great coaching staff. They will welcome back great upperclassmen who will look to guide the talented freshmen.

This group is looking to build that chemistry right away and we all know that takes time, but if there is one thing that does it well, it is the Blue Devils.

That is one thing that they have done well this offseason, and now they have to bring it out on the court. That is a different feeling when you are on the court with your teammates and have a lot of different things clicking for each other.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Jayson Tatum, NBA Boston Celtics Player helps coach alongside Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Expectations are high for Duke this season, and they are going to be high for true freshman Cameron Boozer as well. He is the Blue Devils' top recruit for this season, and he is ready to take over college basketball.

Star Freshmen Cameron Boozer

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) is introduced during player introductions at the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
  • "Amid a volatile college basketball era defined by ostentatious NIL deals, constant roster turnovers, flashy kicks and social media hype, Cameron Boozer an anomaly," said Spencer Oshins of The Chronicle. "His methodical playstyle and sound demeanor catalyze his flashy statistics, evident in Tuesday's preseason matchup against UCF.
  • "He lived up to the hype as a projected top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft with 33 points, four assists and 12 rebounds — evenly split between offense and defense — and an efficient 4-for-7 on three-pointers."
Duke basketball recruiting signee Cameron Boozer / Leaf Trading Cards

Boozer’s high school resume is extraordinary. His accolades include two Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year honors, two USA Basketball gold medals, four state titles and the Morgan Wootten boys basketball Player of the Year, to name a few. The Miami native is simply a bona fide winner. 

Boozer’s immense versatility makes it difficult to predict how head coach Jon Scheyer will play to his many strengths. Though his role will likely adjust based on the matchup, a few things are for certain: First, the Blue Devils will flow through Boozer. Scheyer may elect to play Boozer in an active point-forward role, much like last year’s AP National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg.

