Duke Gets Interesting Ranking on Coaches Poll
The Duke Blue Devils basketball program this season is going to be one of the best once again. A lot of credit has to go to head coach Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff for once again putting together one of the best rosters, if not the best roster together heading into the new season.
Scheyer and Duke had a great season a year ago, but came up short of their ultimate goal. That goal was to win a National Championship.
They came up short in the final four, but this season they are all in and will be going for it once again. Scheyer knows what it takes to get to the top of college basketball, and the progress he makes with his team is to get them to be the best they can be both on and off the court.
This season is going to be another great season for college basketball. You have a lot of different teams fighting for that No. 1 that we all know is going to change throughout the season, but more importantly, they want to be the last team standing at the end of the season.
Duke has a great chance to do that, but they are going to have to get better throughout the season, and a lot of people around college basketball expect them to do so.
Duke Coaches Poll Ranking Revealed
- Led by star freshman forward Cameron Boozer, who was named the preseason ACC Player of the Year by the USA TODAY Network, Duke came in as the highest-ranked ACC team in the poll at No. 5.
- Coming off their first Final Four appearance under Jon Scheyer, the Blue Devils, who were picked to repeat as ACC champions by USA TODAY, are expected to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament," said Jon Leuzzi of The Fayetteville Observer.
- Pat Kelsey's Louisville Cardinals were the only other ACC team to find themselves ranked in the top 10 of the preseason Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 10.
- The Cardinals find themselves with serious Final Four expectations surrounding themselves for the first time in a while, as Kelsey and Co. have built one of the deepest rosters in the country, featuring McDonald's All-American Mikel Brown Jr., German 6-foot-11 forward Sananda Fru, Big 12 transfer forward Aly Khalifa and ACC veteran 3-pointer shooter Isaac McKneely among others.
- Purdue (18)
- Houston (12)
- Florida (1)
- Connecticut
- Duke
- St. John's
- Michigan
- BYU
- Kentucky
- Louisville
- Texas Tech
- UCLA
- Arizona
- Illinois
- Arkansas
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Iowa State
- Kansas
- Gonzaga
- Michigan State
- Auburn
- Creighton
- Wisconsin
- North Carolina
