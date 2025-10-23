Blue Devil Country

Duke Gets Interesting Ranking on Coaches Poll

The Duke Blue Devils Basketball team is looking to be the top team in college basketball this season. They recently got ranked on the coaches' poll.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Jayson Tatum, NBA Boston Celtics Player helps coach alongside Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils basketball program this season is going to be one of the best once again. A lot of credit has to go to head coach Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff for once again putting together one of the best rosters, if not the best roster together heading into the new season.

Scheyer and Duke had a great season a year ago, but came up short of their ultimate goal. That goal was to win a National Championship. 

They came up short in the final four, but this season they are all in and will be going for it once again. Scheyer knows what it takes to get to the top of college basketball, and the progress he makes with his team is to get them to be the best they can be both on and off the court.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Houston Cougars during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This season is going to be another great season for college basketball. You have a lot of different teams fighting for that No. 1 that we all know is going to change throughout the season, but more importantly, they want to be the last team standing at the end of the season.

Duke has a great chance to do that, but they are going to have to get better throughout the season, and a lot of people around college basketball expect them to do so.

Duke Coaches Poll Ranking Revealed

  • Coming off their first Final Four appearance under Jon Scheyer, the Blue Devils, who were picked to repeat as ACC champions by USA TODAY, are expected to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament," said Jon Leuzzi of The Fayetteville Observer.
Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) is introduced during player introductions at the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
  • Pat Kelsey's Louisville Cardinals were the only other ACC team to find themselves ranked in the top 10 of the preseason Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 10.
  • The Cardinals find themselves with serious Final Four expectations surrounding themselves for the first time in a while, as Kelsey and Co. have built one of the deepest rosters in the country, featuring McDonald's All-American Mikel Brown Jr., German 6-foot-11 forward Sananda Fru, Big 12 transfer forward Aly Khalifa and ACC veteran 3-pointer shooter Isaac McKneely among others.
  1. Purdue (18) 
  2. Houston (12) 
  3. Florida (1) 
  4. Connecticut 
  5. Duke 
  6. St. John's 
  7. Michigan 
  8. BYU 
  9. Kentucky 
  10. Louisville 
  11. Texas Tech 
  12. UCLA 
  13. Arizona 
  14. Illinois 
  15. Arkansas 
  16. Alabama 
  17. Tennessee 
  18. Iowa State 
  19. Kansas 
  20. Gonzaga 
  21. Michigan State 
  22. Auburn 
  23. Creighton 
  24. Wisconsin 
  25. North Carolina

