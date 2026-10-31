Nate Sheppard Excites Blue Devil Nation With Elite Performance
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The Duke football program has got its swagger back.
The Blue Devils rolled past Boston College 47-2 to improve to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in ACC action, qualifying for bowl eligibility in the process. Although head coach Manny Diaz's club has now become bowl-eligible once again, they are still searching for more.
It was an all-around dominant outing from the Blue Devils on both sides of the ball. Things got chippy early on, and the Blue Devils took advantage of some mental errors from Boston College to get in the end zone. Duke is riding high as it prepares to face NC State in Raleigh next weekend, before heading to Coral Gables to take on No. 1 Miami.
There was obviously a lot to like from Duke on both sides of the ball against Boston College, but we have to start with the elephant in the room.
Nate Sheppard Dominant Outing Reignites Heisman Trophy Argument
Duke superstar running back Nate Sheppard had been contained over the last couple of weeks, at least relative to his standards. Against Virginia last weekend, he ran for 55 yards on 15 carries. That was his lowest rushing total of the year, and his 15 attempts were his lowest against a Power Conference foe. He found his footing against the Eagles.
Sheppard was dominant early, setting multiple records along the way. Sheppard notched five total rushing touchdowns (yes, you read that right). With his fifth score, he set the Duke single-game rushing touchdown record and Duke's single-season rushing touchdown record (14). After his fifth score, Sheppard hit the Heisman pose in the end zone.
Over the last couple of weeks, the hype around Sheppard seemed to have died down a bit, at least on a national scale. This stellar outing only reaffirms that he might be the most valuable player in college football and deserves to be in the discussion for the Heisman Trophy.
Duke Defense Shuts Down Boston College
The Blue Devils had a great day defensively. The defensive line got pressure on the quarterback, Mason McKenzie was limited with his legs, and Boston College just got nothing going overall. The Eagles' lone points on the day actually came on a play you don't see too often. A botched hold from Duke on a PAT led to a recovery by the Eagles returned to their end zone, getting them on the board.
Across the board, it was a dominant performance from the Blue Devils and an inspiring victory at home.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine