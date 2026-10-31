Nate Sheppard Excites Blue Devil Nation With Elite Performance

The Duke football program has got its swagger back.

The Blue Devils rolled past Boston College 47-2 to improve to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in ACC action, qualifying for bowl eligibility in the process. Although head coach Manny Diaz's club has now become bowl-eligible once again, they are still searching for more.

It was an all-around dominant outing from the Blue Devils on both sides of the ball. Things got chippy early on, and the Blue Devils took advantage of some mental errors from Boston College to get in the end zone. Duke is riding high as it prepares to face NC State in Raleigh next weekend, before heading to Coral Gables to take on No. 1 Miami.

There was obviously a lot to like from Duke on both sides of the ball against Boston College, but we have to start with the elephant in the room.

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard Dominant Outing Reignites Heisman Trophy Argument

Duke superstar running back Nate Sheppard had been contained over the last couple of weeks, at least relative to his standards. Against Virginia last weekend, he ran for 55 yards on 15 carries. That was his lowest rushing total of the year, and his 15 attempts were his lowest against a Power Conference foe. He found his footing against the Eagles.

Nate Sheppard for Heisman — Mike B 😈 (@M_Bulger19) October 31, 2026

Sheppard was dominant early, setting multiple records along the way. Sheppard notched five total rushing touchdowns (yes, you read that right). With his fifth score, he set the Duke single-game rushing touchdown record and Duke's single-season rushing touchdown record (14). After his fifth score, Sheppard hit the Heisman pose in the end zone.

Is there any way we can get Nate Sheppard on the basketball team — Average Caleb Foster enjoyer (@Alex_Whoday) October 31, 2026

Nate Sheppard different — Eric Ray (@EricRayweather) October 31, 2026

Over the last couple of weeks, the hype around Sheppard seemed to have died down a bit, at least on a national scale. This stellar outing only reaffirms that he might be the most valuable player in college football and deserves to be in the discussion for the Heisman Trophy.

Nate sheppard has how many tds — dpf (@kgriffinburner6) October 31, 2026

Nate Sheppard Heisman? — J Boogie Boumtje (@WhyteDragonz) October 31, 2026

Duke Defense Shuts Down Boston College

Nate Sheppard is the Heisman I’ve seen enough — Mickey “Mont” Johnson (@bdbalum96) October 31, 2026

The Blue Devils had a great day defensively. The defensive line got pressure on the quarterback, Mason McKenzie was limited with his legs, and Boston College just got nothing going overall. The Eagles' lone points on the day actually came on a play you don't see too often. A botched hold from Duke on a PAT led to a recovery by the Eagles returned to their end zone, getting them on the board.

Can't say I've ever seen this score before.



Duke 44-2 over Boston College. (So far.) pic.twitter.com/0AtkGMPJYH — The Nameless Narrator (@NamelessNarr) October 31, 2026

Duke is putting a beating on Boston College. Nobody outside Miami should want to see the Blue Devils in the ACC title game. — Saturday Index (@SaturdayIndexFB) October 31, 2026

Across the board, it was a dominant performance from the Blue Devils and an inspiring victory at home.

Boston College really scored a 2-point Safety score and called it a day against Duke. — Jon (@JonScast) October 31, 2026