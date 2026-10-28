2 Interesting Storylines for Duke Football's Matchup With Boston College

After a two-game skid that Duke football broke at Virginia last Friday night, head coach Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils are looking to ride that wave of momentum.

Duke (5-2, 2-2 ACC) returns home to host Boston College (4-3, 2-2 ACC) for a chance to stack two straight wins. The Blue Devils put themselves in a tricky spot, losing two straight games before heading to Charlottesville to take on a solid UVA team. Now that Duke has gotten back in the win column, Diaz and Co. have a chance to regain the once-lost momentum.

Boston College could be a sneaky tough out for the Blue Devils this weekend. Let's go over a few interesting storylines for the contest.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates his touchdown during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels with Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Run Game

This could be an outing that revolves around the run. Duke fans know that, for the most part, that's how the offense operates, led by superstar running back Nate Sheppard. The Blue Devils currently rank third in the ACC in rushing yards per game (189.7) and fifth in average rushing yards allowed per game (107.1). However, the Eagles have succeeded with a similar style as of late.

BC is on a two-game win streak, most recently defeating Georgia Tech in Atlanta, 49-27. In that game, the Eagles ran the ball 47 times for 399 yards and five touchdowns. BC sits fourth among ACC teams in rushing yards per game (181.0), but allows 151.1 per game to its opponents. So, the Blue Devils will have to keep that in check on both sides of the ball.

BC Riding Momentum While Duke Looking To Regain It

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the second quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As previously mentioned, the Eagles have won two straight. Before defeating the Yellow Jackets on the road, Boston College took down Pitt 27-21 at home. Given how rocky the 2025 campaign was for Bill O'Brien's squad, Boston College has been a somewhat pleasant surprise in the league.

On the other hand, Duke is looking to build a win streak after snapping a two-game skid against the Cavaliers last week. The Blue Devils looked sloppy last time they were at Wallace Wade, in a 24-20 loss to North Carolina. Now, they have a chance to stack two wins in a row and regain some swagger.

The Blue Devils have shown that they can be a legitimate threat in the ACC, but they stumbled once league play got underway, putting themselves in a difficult position. A highly successful 2026 season is still on the table, but getting some momentum back in Durham would pay dividends.