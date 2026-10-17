Blue Devil Nation Heartbroken As Duke Crumbles Against UNC

The Duke Blue Devils looked like they were going to get it done after getting kicked in the teeth by rival North Carolina early, but Manny Diaz's program ultimately folded late.

The Blue Devils have now suffered their second straight loss, falling 24-20 to the Tar Heels, after beginning the 2026 campaign 4-0. Just a couple of weeks ago, Duke looked like a legitimate contender at the top of the ACC, and in what feels like the snap of a finger, the Blue Devils are now 1-2 in conference play.

Once again, Duke put itself in a position to win, but allowed a late score and couldn't execute on its final drive. Here's how Duke Nation reacted to the gut-wrenching defeat.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) warms up during the first quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ugly First Quarter

The Blue Devils could not have looked much worse in the first quarter. North Carolina scored 10 quick points to jump out to an early lead and take all the momentum. Duke looked disheveled in all three phases of the game, and the Tar Heels were rolling early.

Just so done with being a average team I been a Duke fan well born into it my family is major season ticket holders they have gotten better and better and that makes me proud but if they really wanna compete they are gonna have to do some financial things for this team — mannys mafia (@dukefbburn) October 17, 2026

This Duke team is trending the wrong way fast. I wouldn't bet the house on them getting the 6 wins they need for a bowl even with 4 already. Guess we just gotta enjoy Nate Sheppard for the few games we have left before he gets paid to play for a legit football program — stephen (@Shrimp_Pimp1206) October 17, 2026

Diaz and Co. found themselves in a 17-0 deficit early in the second quarter, and North Carolina clearly looked like the better team on both sides of the ball. Duke got absolutely nothing going through the air to start the game, and the Tar Heels took advantage.

You don’t win conference games without playing winning football. Duke hasn’t played winning football the last two Saturdays.



Congrats to the guys 8 miles down the road. — Section 17 Media (@Section17Media) October 17, 2026

Walker Eget 🙈 — Rachel Hoffer (@RachelMHoffer) October 17, 2026

Duke Flips Script in Second Half

Even a hurt Nate Sheppard is HIM — Colt🔫 (@Colttoonnnn) October 17, 2026

Nate Sheppard TD. Duke back from the dead — Stuckey (@Stuckey2) October 17, 2026

The Blue Devils got on the board to make the tally 17-7 heading into the halftime locker room. Duke then controlled almost the entirety of the second half to put itself in a position to win the game.

Nate Sheppard vs. North Carolina — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerNC) October 17, 2026

After finding themselves in a 17-0 hole, the Blue Devils went on to score 20 unanswered points to lead 20-17 with under five minutes to go. Duke has been the best second half-defense in college football in 2026, and it looked like that was going to lead it to victory against its archrival. Then, for the second week in a row, the Blue Devils crumbled late.

Eget missed approximately 18 wide open TDs tonight



Duke refusing to play football for the entire first half did them in



Simply an inexcusable loss, Manny yet again refuses to manage a late half and end of game situation — Tyler (@TSLester__) October 17, 2026

Darian Mensah genuinely ruined Duke football this season. — devilish bronco 😈🐴 (4-2) (@devilishbronco) October 17, 2026

Carolina converted a fourth down with about three and a half minutes to go, and Jaylen McGill eventually strolled in for a 24-yard score to put the Heels in front 24-20. Duke got the ball back with a chance for a storybook ending at home, but it couldn't execute.

What happened to walker eget? — Al (@Alnzzwj) October 17, 2026

It was an all-around ugly contest for the Blue Devils and was exactly the opposite of what Duke fans were hoping to see coming off the program's first loss of the year.