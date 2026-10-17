3 Winners, 2 Losers From Duke's Crushing Loss to North Carolina

The Duke Blue Devils have now dropped two straight after falling to North Carolina in a battle for the Victory Bell. It's a brutal loss for Duke, and the ceiling for this team now feels much different going forward. Here are a few winners and losers from the action.

Winners

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Coleman Bryson (16) and defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Nate Sheppard

By his standards, Duke star running back Nate Sheppard didn't have an elite showing. However, he looked healthy and was still the most impactful player for the Blue Devils offensively.

Sheppard was questionable all week and was a game-time decision on Saturday. The sophomore started the contest, but still had a decreased workload compared to what he is used to. Regardless, he made a major impact, mainly as a receiver today.

The Blue Devils couldn't find a ton of rhythm offensively, but Sheppard led the charge once again.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Preston Watson (95) tackles William & Mary Tribe running back Josh Miller (9) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DT Preston Watson

Preston Watson was one of the Blue Devils' most impactful players on the defensive side of the ball today and took advantage of a UNC defensive line that has struggled to protect quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. at times.

Watson hadn't been a major impact player in most games this season, but he was a huge part of Duke shutting down UNC's offense in the second half.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrates after a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Jared Richardson

Relative to the overall effectiveness of the passing game, Richardson had a pretty solid day as Duke's top wide receiver.

Richardson is a talented target and made a couple of nice catches against the Tar Heels.

Losers

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) warms up during the first quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Walker Eget

Quarterback Walker Eget looked similar to Week 1: fairly inconsistent and unable to get the passing game into any sort of rhythm for most of the afternoon. The San Jose State transfer had at least two or three passes that probably should have been picked off, and throwing an interception late to end the game.

Eget made some nice throws in the second half, but overall, he left a lot to be desired. Since Week 1, Eget has looked comfortable in the pocket and done all he needed to do to keep Duke's passing attack effective around Sheppard. However, he struggled against North Carolina, missing a few big throws.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave linebacker Chris Rodgers (4) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (12) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DE Bryce Davis

Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. had been sacked 11 times heading into this game, so it felt like a great opportunity for the Blue Devils' defensive front to have its breakout game. It also felt like a contest where Duke's highest-rated recruit in program history, Bryce Davis, could really break onto the scene. That did not happen.

Davis was fairly quiet all afternoon and couldn't take advantage of a UNC offensive line that has been vulnerable at times this season.