3 Winners, 2 Losers From Duke's Crushing Loss to North Carolina
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The Duke Blue Devils have now dropped two straight after falling to North Carolina in a battle for the Victory Bell. It's a brutal loss for Duke, and the ceiling for this team now feels much different going forward. Here are a few winners and losers from the action.
Winners
RB Nate Sheppard
By his standards, Duke star running back Nate Sheppard didn't have an elite showing. However, he looked healthy and was still the most impactful player for the Blue Devils offensively.
Sheppard was questionable all week and was a game-time decision on Saturday. The sophomore started the contest, but still had a decreased workload compared to what he is used to. Regardless, he made a major impact, mainly as a receiver today.
The Blue Devils couldn't find a ton of rhythm offensively, but Sheppard led the charge once again.
DT Preston Watson
Preston Watson was one of the Blue Devils' most impactful players on the defensive side of the ball today and took advantage of a UNC defensive line that has struggled to protect quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. at times.
Watson hadn't been a major impact player in most games this season, but he was a huge part of Duke shutting down UNC's offense in the second half.
WR Jared Richardson
Relative to the overall effectiveness of the passing game, Richardson had a pretty solid day as Duke's top wide receiver.
Richardson is a talented target and made a couple of nice catches against the Tar Heels.
Losers
QB Walker Eget
Quarterback Walker Eget looked similar to Week 1: fairly inconsistent and unable to get the passing game into any sort of rhythm for most of the afternoon. The San Jose State transfer had at least two or three passes that probably should have been picked off, and throwing an interception late to end the game.
Eget made some nice throws in the second half, but overall, he left a lot to be desired. Since Week 1, Eget has looked comfortable in the pocket and done all he needed to do to keep Duke's passing attack effective around Sheppard. However, he struggled against North Carolina, missing a few big throws.
DE Bryce Davis
Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. had been sacked 11 times heading into this game, so it felt like a great opportunity for the Blue Devils' defensive front to have its breakout game. It also felt like a contest where Duke's highest-rated recruit in program history, Bryce Davis, could really break onto the scene. That did not happen.
Davis was fairly quiet all afternoon and couldn't take advantage of a UNC offensive line that has been vulnerable at times this season.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine