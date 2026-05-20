Why This Duke Team Is Built for March
In this story:
The Duke basketball program has a new look heading into the 2026-27 season, but in the best possible way.
Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff, coming off two straight stunning collapses in the NCAA Tournament, have rebuilt their roster in a way that Duke fans are typically not used to.
Instead of focusing on solely young talent as the focal point of the rotation, Scheyer and Co. have prioritized continuity and veteran leaders to complement the elite freshman talent coming in.
In seven of the last nine years, Duke's leading scorer has been a freshman. That will likely change in 2026-27.
This is both the deepest team Scheyer has had through his tenure at Duke thus far, as well as the squad most built to win. Let's break down why the Blue Devils are poised for a deep March Madness run in 2027.
Continuity
Typically, over the years, Duke brings in the best young talent for a year, then replaces them with the next batch of elite 5-star prospects after the majority of the production heads to the NBA. Last season, Duke lost its entire starting five, which included three rookies, to the NBA Draft.
This season is a different story. Scheyer inked returns from four of his top six scorers from a season ago in Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer.
Some of these guys, namely Ngongba, built a great case for the NBA as a projected first-round pick in the 2026 draft. Additionally, the transfer portal is always a threat in today's NIL-dominated era. Still, all of these crucial rotation pieces came back.
Roster continuity is a major factor in college basketball today, and Scheyer hit the nail on the head.
Veteran Additions From the Portal
Scheyer and Co. haven't utilized the portal too much throughout his time at the helm, but he tapped into the portal this offseason and brought in a couple of big-time additions.
The headliner of Duke's portal class is Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell, who established himself as one of the best scorers in college basketball last season. The 6'4" guard averaged 19.1 points on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three-point range on 7.3 attempts.
Blackwell went for 20 points or more in 15 outings and 30 or more in five, including two straight in the Big Ten Tournament against Washington and Illinois.
The Blue Devils are also bringing in 6'9" forward Drew Scharnowski from Belmont, who will provide elite rim protection and rebounding for the squad.
As a sophomore with the Bruins in 2025-26, Scharnowski averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and over two stocks a night on 68.1% shooting from the field. The forward was a First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference and MVC All-Defensive Team selection.
Blackwell has the potential to put together an All-American-level campaign with Duke, provided he decides to return to college basketball rather than remain in the 2026 NBA Draft.
He is currently ranked No. 84 in the 2026 NBA Draft by ESPN, but reports indicate he is still considering making the jump. In all likelihood, Blackwell will be back in college serving as Duke's No. 1 scoring option.
Deep and Talented Backcourt
In the postseason, guard play becomes pivotal. Next season, the Blue Devils will boast one of the deepest and most talented backcourts in college basketball.
In addition to Blackwell, the program's primary scorer, Foster and Boozer are both back. Neither will fill up the stat sheet too often, but both guards display good size on the perimeter and can run the offense at a high level.
On top of that, 5-star recruit Deron Rippey Jr. will be in Durham, the No. 1 point guard in the 2026 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings.
Rippey, despite standing at just 6'2", brings an elite motor and level of physicality on the defensive side of the ball with the ability to convert high-flying finishes at the basket.
Duke's backcourt has a perfect blend of high basketball IQ, talent, and poise that will give the team the best chance to operate at its ceiling offensively. Scheyer and Co. built a squad ready to make noise in the postseason.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.