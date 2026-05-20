Why This Duke Team Is Built for March

The Duke basketball program has a new look heading into the 2026-27 season, but in the best possible way.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff, coming off two straight stunning collapses in the NCAA Tournament, have rebuilt their roster in a way that Duke fans are typically not used to.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Instead of focusing on solely young talent as the focal point of the rotation, Scheyer and Co. have prioritized continuity and veteran leaders to complement the elite freshman talent coming in.

In seven of the last nine years, Duke's leading scorer has been a freshman. That will likely change in 2026-27.

This is both the deepest team Scheyer has had through his tenure at Duke thus far, as well as the squad most built to win. Let's break down why the Blue Devils are poised for a deep March Madness run in 2027.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) shoots past Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Continuity

Typically, over the years, Duke brings in the best young talent for a year, then replaces them with the next batch of elite 5-star prospects after the majority of the production heads to the NBA. Last season, Duke lost its entire starting five, which included three rookies, to the NBA Draft.

This season is a different story. Scheyer inked returns from four of his top six scorers from a season ago in Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) dribbles the ball past Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Some of these guys, namely Ngongba, built a great case for the NBA as a projected first-round pick in the 2026 draft. Additionally, the transfer portal is always a threat in today's NIL-dominated era. Still, all of these crucial rotation pieces came back.

Roster continuity is a major factor in college basketball today, and Scheyer hit the nail on the head.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Veteran Additions From the Portal

Scheyer and Co. haven't utilized the portal too much throughout his time at the helm, but he tapped into the portal this offseason and brought in a couple of big-time additions.

The headliner of Duke's portal class is Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell, who established himself as one of the best scorers in college basketball last season. The 6'4" guard averaged 19.1 points on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three-point range on 7.3 attempts.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots against High Point Panthers center Youssouf Singare (24) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Blackwell went for 20 points or more in 15 outings and 30 or more in five, including two straight in the Big Ten Tournament against Washington and Illinois.

The Blue Devils are also bringing in 6'9" forward Drew Scharnowski from Belmont, who will provide elite rim protection and rebounding for the squad.

Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski (11) drives past MTSU forward Chris Loofe (13) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a sophomore with the Bruins in 2025-26, Scharnowski averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and over two stocks a night on 68.1% shooting from the field. The forward was a First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference and MVC All-Defensive Team selection.

Blackwell has the potential to put together an All-American-level campaign with Duke, provided he decides to return to college basketball rather than remain in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) controls the ball against High Point Panthers forward Terry Anderson (5) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

He is currently ranked No. 84 in the 2026 NBA Draft by ESPN, but reports indicate he is still considering making the jump. In all likelihood, Blackwell will be back in college serving as Duke's No. 1 scoring option.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) fouls Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Deep and Talented Backcourt

In the postseason, guard play becomes pivotal. Next season, the Blue Devils will boast one of the deepest and most talented backcourts in college basketball.

In addition to Blackwell, the program's primary scorer, Foster and Boozer are both back. Neither will fill up the stat sheet too often, but both guards display good size on the perimeter and can run the offense at a high level.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On top of that, 5-star recruit Deron Rippey Jr. will be in Durham, the No. 1 point guard in the 2026 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings.

Rippey, despite standing at just 6'2", brings an elite motor and level of physicality on the defensive side of the ball with the ability to convert high-flying finishes at the basket.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke's backcourt has a perfect blend of high basketball IQ, talent, and poise that will give the team the best chance to operate at its ceiling offensively. Scheyer and Co. built a squad ready to make noise in the postseason.