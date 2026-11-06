Patrick Ngongba's Big Night Has Blue Devil Nation Ecstatic
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The Duke Blue Devils cruised to their second victory of the 2026-27 college basketball season, taking down Coastal Carolina 113-52 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night.
As the final tally shows, it was an all-around dominant performance from the Blue Devils. Duke got off to a red-hot start, similar to the way it started against Army. But this time, it never gave its opponent a chance to get back in the game.
The Blue Devils got out to a 12-0 lead against the Black Knights, but Army settled in and stayed competitive for a pretty good portion of the game. The Chanticleers didn't have the same luck, as Duke entered the halftime locker room up 54-18 after getting out to a 14-0 advantage.
Defensively, it was another day at the office for the Blue Devils, as they continue to look like the elite of the elite on that end of the floor. We've discussed the defense at great length over the early part of the season, but at the stellar level this team keeps playing on that end of the floor, it can't be ignored.
Duke had a lot to like on both sides of the ball, but junior center Patrick Ngongba's career night highlighted its second win of the season.
Patrick Ngongba's Big Night
Ngongba knocked down multiple threes, but a lot of his scoring was simple. The ball found him on the low post, and he used his frame and improved footwork to create space and finish with intensity.
Defensively, Ngongba has clearly improved his ability to guard along the perimeter. When Duke plays its marquee games this season, it will be noteworthy whether Jon Scheyer leaves Ngongba operating as a true anchor in the paint, or if he's a bit more switchable like he was tonight.
Protecting the Basketball
Overall, it was a better offensive day for the Blue Devils compared to Monday night's contest against Army, but turnovers were still a bit of an issue. Duke coughed it up 13 times against the Black Knights and turned the ball over 15 times against CCU.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine