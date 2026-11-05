Coastal Carolina vs. Duke Prediction and Odds for College Basketball on Thursday, Nov. 5

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils opened their 2026-27 season with a commanding win over the Army Black Knights, and now they’ll host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday night.

Duke is the No. 1 team in KenPom’s rankings this season, edging out Florida through one game of action. The Blue Devils are once again a national title contender even though superstar Cameron Boozer is now in the NBA and dominating with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jon Scheyer’s group still has a ton of talent up and down the roster, including freshman big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who should be a lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Cayden Boozer and Dame Sarr are also back for the Blue Devils, giving the team some veteran presence as it looks to dominate in the ACC.

Coastal Carolina opened the 2026-27 season with a one-point loss at home against Eastern Michigan, and it’s a massive underdog in this matchup. Can the Chanticleers keep things close against the No. 2 team in the country?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this college basketball showdown on Thursday.

Coastal Carolina vs. Duke State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via Fanatics Sportsbook

Spread

Coastal Carolina +38.5 (-105)

Duke -38.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Coastal Carolina: +40000

Duke: -100000

Total

146.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Coastal Carolina vs. Duke How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

Coastal Carolina record: 0-1

Duke record: 1-0

Coastal Carolina vs. Duke Key Player to Watch

Dame Sarr, Forward, Duke

As a freshman, Sarr played 23.5 minutes per game, averaging 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

The five-star prospect has more experience than many college players, as he developed in Europe with FC Barcelona's junior and B-teams. He’s coming off a strong debut in the 2026-27 season, scoring 16 points on perfect shooting in a win over Army.

Sarr also finished that game with four rebounds, three dimes and two steals, and he should be an important piece for the Blue Devils as they look to make a deep NCAA Tournament run in the 2026-27 season.

Coastal Carolina vs. Duke Prediction and Pick

Duke has a ton of talent on this roster, and Scheyer showed last season that he can get a lot of a team as the Blue Devils were leading contenders to win the national title all season long before losing to UConn in the NCAA Tournament.

The addition of Boumtje Boumtje makes the Blue Devils a very fun team to watch early in the season, and they should be able to handle business against Coastal Carolina.

Duke allowed just 50 points in a 34-point win over Army, and Coastal Carolina couldn’t even win a home game against Eastern Michigan. I actually like the UNDER in this game more than the spread, as the Blue Devils should have a huge size advantage and length on the defensive end to deter a Coastal team that scored just 70 points in its opener.

Duke combined for 134 points in the win over Army, and the Blue Devils are No. 2 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric. I’m expecting them to limit this Coastal offense on Thursday night.

Pick: UNDER 146.5 (-110 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.