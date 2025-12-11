Duke Potentially Causing Huge Change to ACC

The Duke Blue Devils did the unthinkable and sent shock waves all across the College Football world when they pulled it off and won the ACC Championship. In a game that many were wondering why Duke was in it.

Duke proved a lot of people wrong and showed why they were the team that not only won it but also earned and deserve to be there. It was not a surprise to them, and it is a moment that they had been wanting over the last few seasons under head coach Manny Diaz.

Duke got into the big ACC game by going 6-2 in the ACC. But there were other teams tied with the same record. And the way the tiebreaker works, it favored the Blue Devils. That is why they were in the title game instead of other teams.

It was not Duke's fault, and they just handled their business. They did not do anything out of the norm to make it. In the last week of the regular season, Duke handled there business and other teams did not. That was on them, and Duke took full advantage.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) and defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrate after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

ACC Considering Change After Duke ACC Championship Win

It also sent shock because it had a full impact on the College Football Playoff. With Duke winning, it allowed two schools outside of the Power 4 conferences to make the playoff, and only sending one team from the ACC, and leaving out the Champions. This was the first year of the 12-team playoff that we have seen something like this.

"ACC commissioner Jim Phillips on Wednesday said his conference will examine the league’s tiebreaker policy and could add an element that includes the College Football Playoff rankings after the winner of its championship game was left out of the 12-team Playoff," said David Ubben of The Athletic.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“Who knew that we would get to the seventh tiebreaker with five teams that were 6-2? The stars aligned in a way that nobody predicted,” Phillips said from the SBJ Intercollegiate Athletics Forum.

“Nobody should throw shade on Duke. Everybody had a chance to be part of that tiebreaker, and they played great,” Phillips said. “They won the league. I was super happy for Duke. It worked out the way it’s supposed to work.”

Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; ACC commissioner Jim Phillips speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The league adopted its tiebreaker policies after scrapping divisions ahead of the 2024 season. Phillips said the policy was “unanimously supported.”

“If you’re leaving teams out of the playoffs that can win the national championship, then you don’t have the right number,” he said.

