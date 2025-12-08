Duke Shows They’re the ACC Team No One Wanted

Many thought it could not be done. All season, they were doubted and picked against. No one was given a chance to do anything in the ACC conference. They did not listen to anybody outside their building or their team. The Duke Blue Devils pulled it off with hard work and grit.

The Blue Devils are the ACC Champions. In a season of ups and downs. They never got too down or got too high off their massive wins. They stayed the course and followed the game plan.

Heading into the big game, the one they have been talking about playing in over the last few seasons, everyone was picking Virginia. Whether because it was to make the job of the College Football Playoff committee easier or because they did not want to see Duke win, they picked against them.

They beat all the odds. It was not luck; it was a journey that was not easy, but it was all worth it for this team that had not seen a Championship in a long time for the football program.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) celebrate after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke Does the Unthinkable

"We've gone through a lot of adversity this year, maybe more so than any other team in the country," head coach Manny Diaz said. "I think that has a lot to do with why we were able to overcome the adversity of the last two minutes of regulation tonight. We said we were gonna win the game on the last play of the game, and we did it in a very, very Duke fashion."

"Those are the moments I live for," Duke quarterback Darian Mensah said. "We knew this game was going to come down to the last play, and we knew it was gonna go to overtime. We knew that Virginia was a great team ... so why not go full face into adversity?"

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"As a program, we try to pride ourselves on being comfortable in the uncomfortable moments," defensive end Wesley Williams said. "Coach Diaz says it all the time: 'The ACC Championship, you win it every day. They just handed you a trophy today.' So that's kind of how we live."

It has been an amazing season for the Blue Devils. There is still something they want to do this season before it comes to an end. And that is winning their bowl game. Duke will now wait to see what bowl game they are a part of, and getting prepared for it is something they will do a great job of one more time.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.