Predicting Every Score, Result on Duke Basketball's 2026-27 Schedule
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College basketball is officially back.
The Duke Blue Devils will begin their 2026-27 regular season tonight at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and they enter the campaign as one of the heavyweight favorites to cut down the nets in April 2027. Duke looked fantastic throughout the preseason and is entering the year with as much momentum as any team in the country.
College basketball is unpredictable. Some teams will greatly exceed expectations, and others will fall short. Even the juggernauts in the sport each year suffer head-scratching losses. With the regular season upon us, let's predict the score and result of every game on Duke's schedule, including the ACC and NCAA Tournaments.
November
vs. Army - Nov. 2: 102-64 (1-0)
vs. Coastal Carolina - Nov. 5: 91-67 (2-0)
vs. No. 6 Michigan State - Nov. 10 (neutral): 81-68 (3-0)
vs. SIU Edwardsville - Nov. 13: 101-69 (4-0)
vs. No. 3 Illinois - Nov. 17: 84-78 (5-0)
vs. Washington State - Nov. 21 (neutral): 88-72 (6-0)
vs. No. 4 UConn - Nov. 25 (neutral): 81-89 (6-1)
December
at No. 1 Florida - Dec. 1: 82-77 (7-1)
vs. Harvard - Dec. 4: 91-63 (8-1)
vs. Georgia - Dec. 8 (neutral): 84-70 (9-1)
vs. Campbell - Dec. 15: 94-71 (10-1)
vs. Grambling State - Dec. 17: 91-60 (11-1)
vs. No. 19 Texas Tech - Dec. 21 (neutral): 84-81 (12-1)
at Georgia Tech - Dec. 30: 80-65 (13-1, 1-0)
January
vs. California - Jan. 2: 79-63 (14-1, 2-0)
at Syracuse - Jan. 5: 74-70 (15-1, 3-0)
vs. Pittsburgh - Jan. 9: 79-67 (16-1, 4-0)
vs. Stanford - Jan. 13: 82-71 (17-1, 5-0)
at Boston College - Jan. 16: 90-73 (18-1, 6-0)
at Wake Forest - Jan. 20: 75-69 (19-1, 7-0)
vs. Notre Dame - Jan. 23: 81-71 (20-1, 8-0)
at Clemson - Jan. 30: 67-61 (21-1, 9-0)
February
vs. No. 14 Miami - Feb. 1: 77-73 (22-1, 10-0)
at No. 9 Virginia - Feb. 6: 71-79 (22-2, 10-1)
at SMU - Feb. 9: 81-69 (23-2, 11-1)
vs. North Carolina - Feb. 13: 88-71 (24-2, 12-1)
vs. Florida State - Feb. 16: 86-91 (24-3, 12-2)
vs. No. 15 Gonzaga - Feb. 20 (neutral): 78-73 (25-3, 12-2)
at No. 11 Louisville - Feb. 24: 72-67 (26-3, 13-2)
vs. NC State - Feb. 27: 79-66 (27-3, 14-2)
March
vs. No. 9 Virginia - March 1: 72-70 (28-3, 15-2)
at North Carolina - March 6: 84-73 (29-3, 16-2)
ACC Tournament (1-Seed)
March 11 (Greensboro, NC) - No. 1 Duke vs. No. 8 NC State: 83-70 (30-3)
March 12 (Greensboro, NC) - No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Louisville: 78-72 (31-3)
March 13 (Greensboro, NC) - No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Miami: 81-77 (Duke wins ACC Championship, 32-3)
NCAA Tournament (1-Seed, East Region)
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Howard: 91-65 (33-3)
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 8 Baylor: 81-66 (34-3)
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 5 Iowa State: 75-67 (35-3)
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 3 Michigan State: 69-64 (36-3)
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Texas: 72-68 (37-3)
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 1 Houston: 78-73 (Duke wins National Championship, 38-3)
This Could Be the Year for the Blue Devils
Now, the best-case scenario for every team in every season is to win the National Championship, but Duke clearly has a chance to do it. Jon Scheyer has made it to at least the Elite Eight in each of the last three seasons, and the last two years have ended with stunning collapses that ended the Blue Devils' chase for a national title. Scheyer has been one of the best coaches in college basketball since he took over in Durham, but this is the most championship-ready team he has had throughout his tenure.
The Blue Devils boast elite depth, length, switchability defensively, experience, continuity, and a wealth of pure talent. There probably isn't another team in the sport that can match the Blue Devils' pure depth, but the rotation makes sense together; it isn't just a big bunch of good players. Duke will boast positional size in almost every game it plays this season, and it doesn't sacrifice much, if anything at all, at most positions on the court when it substitutes.
Scheyer and his staff built an elite college basketball roster, and it has as good a chance as any club in the country to cut down the nets this season. Duke begins the chase for title No. 6 on Monday night against Army.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine